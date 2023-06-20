^

Headlines

House urged to probe massacre of allegedly red-tagged family in Negros Occidental

Philstar.com
June 20, 2023 | 5:26pm
House urged to probe massacre of allegedly red-tagged family in Negros Occidental
Himamaylan Component City Police Station personnel visited the bereaved Fausto family and provided financial cash assistance, June 17, 2023
Released / Nocppo Himamaylan Ccps

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker has called on the House of Representatives to probe the recent massacre of a family of four in Negros Occidental who were slain by soldiers after allegedly being red-tagged.

The family, which includes two minors aged 15 and 11, were found dead inside their home in Sitio Cangkiling, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City in Negros Occidental on June 14. 

Filed by Makabayan lawmakers, House Resolution 1091 urges the House through the human rights committee to investigate in aid of legislation the killing of the Fausto family. 

Husband and wife Roly and Emelda Fausto were sugar workers and active members of organizations Iglesia Filipina Independiente and Baklayan, Bito, Cabagal Farmers Association.

The Commission on Human Rights on Sunday said that it has launched an investigation into the incident and pointed out allegations that the killing could be “insurgency-related allegedly linked to the New People’s Army.”

“But there is also an allegation linking it to the Philippine Army. All possible angles will be pursued in the course of CHR’s independent investigation,” the CHR said.

Prior to the death of the Fausto family, they were interrogated by soldiers and made to confess being a member of the New People's Army, according to the background details included in the House resolution.

The resolution also cited a pattern of threats and killings brought about by the implementation of Memorandum Order No. 32 in 2018, which caused several forms of “harassment and intimidation, and the destruction of livelihoods in Negros and other parts of the Philippines.”

Peasant organization Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas has claimed that there are witnesses that saw members of the Philippine Army "ransack" the Fausto family's hut on the day of their death.

The AFP and the 303rd Infantry Brigade had denied any hand in the killings and extended their condolences to the victim's relatives. They likewise promised to bring the perpetrators to justice. —Cristina Chi with reports by James Relativo

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 8 the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay to Alert...
Headlines
fbtw
Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant FE.1 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
FE.1 is a sublineage of XBB added to the list of variants under monitoring by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and...
Headlines
fbtw
Government hospitals to employ nursing grads who failed board exams

Government hospitals to employ nursing grads who failed board exams

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Nursing graduates who failed their board exam with scores between 70-74 percent will be employed in government hospitals,...
Headlines
fbtw
Mayon&rsquo;s lava fronts may breach &lsquo;no man&rsquo;s land&rsquo;

Mayon’s lava fronts may breach ‘no man’s land’

By Cet Dematera | 1 day ago
A sustained oozing out of fresh and fiery volcanic materials from the summit crater of Mayon Volcano continued on its seventh...
Headlines
fbtw
Highest dip in Angat water level recorded

Highest dip in Angat water level recorded

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday recorded the highest daily drop...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275277
            [Title] => DOTr explains: LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hikes had Marcos Jr.'s blessing
            [Summary] => President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. backtracked on his former statement deferring the proposed fare hikes for the LRT-1 and LRT-2 due to easing inflation rates, according to the Department of Transportation.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 16:35:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/09/c23142023_2023-06-09_15-45-47_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275273
            [Title] => A soldier has come home: Biazon laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani
            [Summary] => “Rodolfo G. Biazon, the Marine, has gone home,” his son Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 16:24:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/rodolfo-biazon-remains_2023-06-20_16-31-00_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275262
            [Title] => DOH urged: Prioritize new board passers amid nursing shortage
            [Summary] => An association of nurses has called on the Department of Health to prioritize tapping the thousands of unemployed nurses who passed recent board exams instead of hiring unlicensed nurses in government hospitals. 
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 15:10:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/01/16/nurse_2023-01-16_22-00-42267_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275259
            [Title] => QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting
            [Summary] => Working class citizens from Quezon City will now have a healthier and cheaper way to get around Metro Manila after their local government gave away hundreds of bicycles to residents — this following the announcement of LRT-1 and LRT-2 fare hikes.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 13:47:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806091
            [AuthorName] => James Relativo
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/20/belmonte-bikes_2023-06-20_13-33-51462_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2275256
            [Title] => Immigration: 3 trafficking victims, including online influencer, flown home from Myanmar
            [Summary] => Three trafficking victims, including a social media influencer, have been repatriated from Myanmar, the Bureau of Immigration said Tuesday.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-20 13:19:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Headlines
            [SectionUrl] => headlines
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/03/13_2023-06-03_21-29-18850_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
DOTr explains: LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hikes had Marcos Jr.'s blessing

DOTr explains: LRT-1, LRT-2 fare hikes had Marcos Jr.'s blessing

By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. backtracked on his former statement deferring the proposed fare hikes for the LRT-1...
Headlines
fbtw
A soldier has come home: Biazon laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani

A soldier has come home: Biazon laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani

1 hour ago
“Rodolfo G. Biazon, the Marine, has gone home,” his son Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.
Headlines
fbtw
DOH urged: Prioritize new board passers amid nursing shortage

DOH urged: Prioritize new board passers amid nursing shortage

2 hours ago
An association of nurses has called on the Department of Health to prioritize tapping the thousands of unemployed nurses who...
Headlines
fbtw
QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting

QC gives away 200 bicycles to help workers with costs of commuting

By James Relativo | 4 hours ago
Working class citizens from Quezon City will now have a healthier and cheaper way to get around Metro Manila after their local...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration: 3 trafficking victims, including online influencer, flown home from Myanmar

Immigration: 3 trafficking victims, including online influencer, flown home from Myanmar

4 hours ago
Three trafficking victims, including a social media influencer, have been repatriated from Myanmar, the Bureau of Immigration...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with