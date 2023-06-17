CHR to investigate truth behind massacre of allegedly red-tagged family in Negros Occidental

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights strongly condemned the brutal killing of a family of four in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental — an incident which happened allegedly after being red-tagged by the military.

The family met their tragic fate on Wednesday night at their home in Sitio Kangkiling, Barangay Buenavista. Among those who were killed were Emelda Fausto, Rolly Fausto and their two children aged 15 and 11.

"CHR, through its office in Region VI, already dispatched investigators to pursue the truth behind the killings and seek justice for the victims. At this point, there are already allegations that the incident was insurgency-related allegedly linked to the New People’s Army," according to CHR in a statement released on Saturday.

"But there is also an allegation linking it to the Philippine Army. All possible angles will be pursued in the course of CHR’s independent investigation."

Emelda is reported to be a member of Baklayan, Bito, Cabagal Farmers Association (BABICAFA) and had been allegedly subjected to physical and mental torture, grave coercion, and illegal searches months prior by state agents.

The Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas claimed that witnesses saw members of the Philippine Army "ransack" the Fausto family's hut on the day of their death while allegedly being accused as supporters of the New People's Army.

The AFP and the 303rd Infantry Brigade had denied any hand in the killings and extended their condolences to the victim's relatives. They likewise promised to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"Based on the Himamaylan City police, their bodies sustained close-range gunshot wounds allegedly from an M16 rifle. It was their eldest daughter who got information on killing Wednesday evening and was able to report the incident the following day," the commission said.

"CHR stresses the primacy of the right to life. Any instance to arbitrarily deprive a person of their life, moreso if vulnerable sectors are involved, should be faced with the full force of the law. We hope witnesses also surface towards the resolution of this case and in defense of human rights."

PCol. Leo Pamittan, provincial director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office and other members of the Philippine National Police, visited the funeral of the four victims on Friday.

Financial and in-kind assistance was also extended to the bereaved Fausto family by Pamittan.