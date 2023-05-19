Lawmaker tags onion cartel firm, â€˜Sibuyas Queenâ€™

^

Lawmaker tags onion cartel firm, ‘Sibuyas Queen’

Delon Porcalla - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2023 | 12:00am
Quimbo said the Philippine VIEVA (PhilVIEVA) or Vegetable Exporters and Vendors Association Philippines Inc. group of companies owned by Lilia or Leah Cruz was the main player in the “onion cartel.”
MANILA, Philippines — Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo has unmasked the company and its owner believed behind the record-high prices of onions that reached P720 per kilo in late 2022 along with other firms that conspired in creating an artificial shortage.

“In short, PhilVIEVA wields full control over all the companies involved in the onion industry - from the start in the whole supply chain, which is farming and all the way up to the end, which is retail,” Quimbo said during a hearing of the House committee on agriculture and food on Wednesday.

“Its incorporators are corporations that are involved in local trading, importation, cold storage warehousing, and trucking. Its majority owner who appears to be Lilia or Leah Cruz also described the corporation as involved in the ‘farming of vegetables,’” she added.

The panel, headed by Quezon Rep. Mark Enverga, discovered the links were in the general information sheets in each of PhilVIEVA incorporators.

Quimbo said that when the shares of Cruz along with her husband and nephews are combined, these automatically make Leah as the firm’s “majority stockholder.”

Cruz reportedly owns trucking business Golden Shine, a PhilVIEVA stockholder.

Stockholders Renato Francisco and Eric Pabilona both own 2.96-percent shares in Cruz’s company.

Francisco is the biggest stockholder in Yom Trading and La Reina, a major onion importer in the country.

Pabilona is the biggest stockholder in Tian Long, the largest cold storage used for onions.

Quimbo revealed the contact number of Golden Shine appeared in the documents of Vegefru and Rosal, two companies of Leah Cruz that are also linked in the onion industry.

Quimbo said the importers linked to Cruz bagged 68 percent of the total imports for yellow onion and 50 percent of imported red onion.

“Because PhilVIEVA has several dummy companies, Leah Cruz can easily dictate the prices of onions in the market, or wherever she wants to dump the supply - whether it be in Divisoria or in supermarkets,” she said.

Aside from cornering a large volume of import permits, Quimbo said Cruz could control the local farm gate price of onions “because she owns a big cold storage and reservations can also be done for more spaces in the cold storage facility.”

And because there are no available cold storage facilities, Quimbo said farmers were forced to sell their harvest at low prices.

The withdrawal of onions from cold storage facilities is also being controlled.

Meanwhile, the price of onions in cold storage facilities ranged between P105 and P120 only per kilo only but retail prices in local markets have gone up excessively, according to an onion farmers’ cooperative based in Nueva Ecija.

Valiant Cooperative president Luchie Sena said the cold storage facilities being run by onion farmers remain full.

“We have so many stocks of onions in cold storages,” Sena said, adding that farmers are earning from the current selling prices of onions in cold storage facilities.

“There is a drop in the trading as according to the buyers, there is a decline in demand,” she added.

Sena said there is no reason for the retail price of onions to spike to P700 per kilo amid the low buying price at cold storage.

“The increase can be attributed to the number of hands before it reaches the markets. It passes through at least four hands before the onions are distributed to retailers in different markets in Metro Manila,” Sena said.

Sena opposed the move to import onions to address the possible shortage in supply.

“There are speculations about the possible shortage, but the cold storages are still full. The DA should monitor the prices to prevent the spike in retail prices in October and November when demand is high and supply is low,” Sena said, reffering to the Department of Agriculture.

Sena said DA should only prepare for possible importation, but not this time. –  Bella Cariaso

