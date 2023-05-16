^

Headlines

DFA: Around 70 more Filipinos to arrive from Sudan this week

Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 2:32pm
DFA: Around 70 more Filipinos to arrive from Sudan this week
This photo shows overseas Filipino workers being evacuated out of Sudan.
Facebook / Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said they are expecting to repatriate more than 70 Filipinos from Sudan, which has been rocked by fighting, by the end of this week. 

DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Eduardo de Vega said 646 Filipinos have left Sudan since clashes started in mid-April, although not all of them opted to go home to the Philippines. He said there are around 10 to 20 who evacuated with their employers. 

“There are about 70 Filipinos still in Port of Sudan,” De Vega said in Filipino during an interview with ABS-CBN’s “TeleRadyo” on Tuesday, adding that DFA personnel there have been providing them with food and water. 

The DFA’s evacuation mission kickstarted in the last week of April amid the negotiated ceasefire. The Philippines then identified three routes to help Filipinos leave Sudan – through Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Djibouti. 

Those leaving throughPort Sudan will be brought to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia before flying home to the Philippines.

RELATED: DFA working to ease entry of Sudan evacuees into Egypt

De Vega on Tuesday said they are in touch with “a handful” — no more than a dozen — of Filipinos who also want to go home but have either not secured permission from their employers or are not able to visit the consulate. 

The DFA is assisting all Filipinos in Sudan regardless of their documentation status. Consular officer will be ready to make emergency documents for Filipinos who do not have travel or work documents. 

“Authorities in Port Sudan [and] Saudi are now lenient,” De Vega said. 

He said that Filipinos will be allowed entry “as long as you have an identity document and the Saudi government has approved your entry visa application, which the consulate there is tasked to oversee by collecting all the names and will hand over to the Saudi government.”

Authorities earlier said that all Filipinos who are able to evacuate from Sudan will be given immediate $200 financial assistance on top of another P100,000 in humanitarian aid and getting help via job placement back home. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: &lsquo;We give the world our best&rsquo; not final DOT slogan

Fact check: ‘We give the world our best’ not final DOT slogan

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
While Frasco did not distance the DOT from the slogan and threw her support behind the idea, she also said that the department...
Headlines
fbtw
Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation &mdash; Civic Futures paper

Right to privacy essential to civic space, public participation — Civic Futures paper

By Jonathan de Santos | 1 day ago
ID systems and other registration schemes are susceptible to "function creep", or the use of data collected for a specific...
Headlines
fbtw
Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

Pimentel tries to delay Senate debates on Maharlika Fund bill

By Xave Gregorio | 20 hours ago
Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva had moved to start interpellations on Senate Bill No. 2020, but Senate Minority Leader...
Headlines
fbtw
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Marcos renews Malampaya contract for another 15 years

Marcos renews Malampaya contract for another 15 years

By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has allowed a 15-year extension of the government’s contract with a consortium operating the Malampaya...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
In photos and videos: Century Tuna kicks off &lsquo;Saving Our Seas&rsquo; project with Superbods, volunteers
Sponsored

In photos and videos: Century Tuna kicks off ‘Saving Our Seas’ project with Superbods, volunteers

By May Dedicatoria | 4 hours ago
To spread awareness on plastic pollution and encourage action in the community, Century Tuna is spearheading many initiatives,...
Headlines
fbtw
Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels
Sponsored

Alfie there for you! Feel at home at the Alley that 'gets' your trip and feels

By May Dedicatoria | 4 hours ago
Dubbed Alfie Alley, the street-meets-art public event thanked and celebrated the pouring love of Metro Manila patrons to Alfonso...
Headlines
fbtw
'World War III': E-wallet invites users to #SwitchToMaya as GCash services crash anew

'World War III': E-wallet invites users to #SwitchToMaya as GCash services crash anew

By James Relativo | 2 days ago
Mobile wallet and online payment service Maya (formerly known as Paymaya) called on the public to switch allegiances on Saturday...
Headlines
fbtw
Grab big discounts and amazing deals at The Metrobank Fair until May 14
Sponsored

Grab big discounts and amazing deals at The Metrobank Fair until May 14

3 days ago
For someone with both financial and travel goals, the Metrobank Fair was the perfect place to go.
Headlines
fbtw
Estancia Mall in Pasig City celebrates Mother&rsquo;s Day with Ikebana Exhibit
Sponsored

Estancia Mall in Pasig City celebrates Mother’s Day with Ikebana Exhibit

3 days ago
Ortigas Malls, in partnership with the Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila No. 67, unveiled its ikebana exhibit in Estancia...
Headlines
fbtw
Discover a million ways to love and celebrate your Super Mom at SM
Sponsored

Discover a million ways to love and celebrate your Super Mom at SM

4 days ago
To make this year’s Mother’s Day extra special, a variety of activities are in store as moms take center stage...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with