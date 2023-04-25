^

Headlines

Philippines setting up job assistance for OFWs displaced by Sudan clashes

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
April 25, 2023 | 6:53pm
Philippines setting up job assistance for OFWs displaced by Sudan clashes
This undated file photo shows OFWs.
STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be assisting overseas Filipino workers who have been displaced by the clashes in Sudan by looking at job opportunities back home and in Saudi Arabia. 

The Department of Migrant Workers said it has already tapped the Ministry of Human Resource and Social Development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to help Filipinos.

“We are working it out with our partners in Saudi Arabia if there's a possibility because most of the workers based in Sudan are skilled professionals,” Migrant Workers Susan “Toots” Ople said in a press briefing streamed online on Tuesday.

"We are trying to explore the possibility of temporary jobs in Saudi Arabia, if that would be allowed by their government."

One of the exit points the government is looking at for Filipino evacuees is through land travel from Khartoum to Port Sudan, where they can hop on a ship to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. 

While the government is also working on job placements for those who will be returning back home, Ople said they understand that some OFWs wish to remain overseas to wait for the situation in Sudan to ease.

Latest figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs show that the embassy in Egypt logged around 740 Filipinos in Sudan, of which 350 have requested for repatriation. 

The first batch of 50 evacuees were already on their way to Egypt as of 8 p.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the DMW kickstarted the job matching after getting the OFWs’ profiles from the DFA and through the Overseas Welfare Workers Association, in case they wish to return home. Ople said returning OFWs will also receive financial aid on top of the $200 financial assistance given to them upon crossing borders.

“I’m not at liberty to announce right now how much the financial package for their families will be since we want to focus first on the workers that will be crossing the border,” Ople said. 

DEPARTMENT OF MIGRANT WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS

SUDAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Employer preference for grads of 'Big 4' schools outdated &mdash; career educator

Employer preference for grads of 'Big 4' schools outdated — career educator

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Geronimo said that the concept of the ‘Big 4’ is becoming increasingly outdated, particularly in niche industries...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag says he wishes to surrender &mdash; Remulla

Bantag says he wishes to surrender — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 days ago
Remulla said: “He (Bantag) spoke to my colleague, one of my colleagues in the Cabinet to say that he may wish to s...
Headlines
fbtw
'No escalation': 26 provinces under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 since June 2022

'No escalation': 26 provinces under COVID-19 Alert Level 2 since June 2022

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
"No province or city has been escalated to Alert Level 2 from Alert Level 1 since January 2023," the DOH said.
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla: Teves used money from e-sabong to sow terror

Remulla: Teves used money from e-sabong to sow terror

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 20 hours ago
Suspended Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. may be designated a terrorist with three to five others for allegedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines logs 3,148 COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23

Philippines logs 3,148 COVID-19 cases from April 17 to 23

1 day ago
In a weekly bulletin issued on Monday, the Department of Health said an average of 450 cases per day were recorded from April...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
How can students cope in extreme heat? DOH shares tips

How can students cope in extreme heat? DOH shares tips

1 hour ago
Teachers and students are raising concerns about the impacts of summer heat on their health as well as the conduct of classroom...
Headlines
fbtw
Ople off to Egypt to help OFWs crossing over from Sudan

Ople off to Egypt to help OFWs crossing over from Sudan

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
Each displaced Filipino will receive a $200 financial aid and a job assistance program is also being set up.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
New policy promises 'seamless' crediting of tech-voc courses towards college degree

New policy promises 'seamless' crediting of tech-voc courses towards college degree

2 hours ago
CHED and TESDA’s joint memorandum circular no. 1 implements the Philippine Credit Transfer System – a scheme that...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT mulls cutting services for users who don&rsquo;t register SIMs within extension period

DICT mulls cutting services for users who don’t register SIMs within extension period

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
The SIM Registration Act does not say that the government or telecommunications companies can suspend mobile services of unregistered...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with