^

Headlines

Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

Philstar.com
May 15, 2023 | 3:00pm
Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm
Camp BGen Vicente P. Lim in Calamba City, Laguna is the headquarters of Police Regional Office 4-A.
PRO 4-A Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities over the weekend rescued 17 Malaysian nationals who had reportedly complained of poor working conditions at their job site in Kawit, Cavite, the Philippine National Police said.

In a release, the PNP said the Malaysians were rescued in a joint operation with the Royal Malaysian Police on Klaire One Corp., which classifies itself as a property company on its Facebook page. 

"The Philippine National Police remains steadfast in our duty to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of every individual within our jurisdiction, including foreign nationals," Police Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., PNP chief, said in the release. 

"We will continue to work closely with our foreign counterparts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of everyone within our borders," he also said.

The 17 Malaysians were turned over to Superintendent Norazman Hassan Basari of the Malaysian police on Saturday morning.

According to the PNP, the 17 Malaysians had sought help because of the poor working conditions at Klaire One Corp. and had indicated that they wanted to resign from the company. 

The PNP did not say whether the rescued workers had permits to work in the Philippines or how they ended up at Klaire One Corp. Listings on the Klaire One Corp. Facebook page indicated vacancies for hotel room attendants and front desk clerks.

Earlier this month, the PNP also rescued more than 1,000 foreigners who had been brought to the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Mabalacat, Pampanga to work as call center agents promoting cryptocurrency investments.

According to news reports, the trafficking victims were treated like prisoners and worked 18 hours a day.

A separate raid in Parañaque City led to the rescue of 43 foreigners who had also been working in similar conditions.

CAVITE

FOREIGN WORKERS

KAWIT

WORKING CONDITIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Heat index hits &lsquo;dangerous&rsquo; level in 14 areas &ndash; Pagasa

Heat index hits ‘dangerous’ level in 14 areas – Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
At least 14 areas experienced “danger” heat index on Saturday, ranging from 42 to 46 degrees Celsius, according...
Headlines
fbtw
P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

P2,000 fertilizer eyed by DA overpriced?

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has come under fire after a farmers’ group revealed that the biofertilizer being pushed...
Headlines
fbtw
Melanie&rsquo;s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

Melanie’s daughter Michelle is Miss Universe Philippines 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 16 hours ago
Michelle Dee of Makati City was named Miss Universe Philippines 2023 during the pageant held last Saturday night at the SM...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

COVID-19 positivity rate hits 23.6 percent nationwide

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate is at 23.6 percent, OCTA Research said.
Headlines
fbtw
PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

PCG marks West Philippine Sea territory with navigational buoys

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
Marking what’s part of the country, the Philippine Coast Guard recently installed five navigational buoys in critical...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

Police rescue 17 Malaysians from poor working conditions at Kawit, Cavite firm

1 hour ago
"We will continue to work closely with our foreign counterparts to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone within our...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

Senate panel to scrutinize NGCP performance

3 hours ago
The Senate public services panel is open to heeding the call of some senators to review the congressional franchise of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Canadian FM Joly to visit Manila for bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific Strategy

Canadian FM Joly to visit Manila for bilateral cooperation, Indo-Pacific Strategy

5 hours ago
In a release, Global Affairs Canada said Joly will be visiting Manila after also visiting South Korea for high-level meetings,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate asked: Probe successive power transmission disturbances

Senate asked: Probe successive power transmission disturbances

6 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said these power disturbances “caused inconvenience to communities and losses to businesse...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo&rsquo;

‘Onions should be no more than P140 a kilo’

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura said the retail price of onions is overpriced at P200 per kilo, as...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with