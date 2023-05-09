^

Teves sought asylum in Timor Leste — DOJ

Teves sought asylum in Timor Leste â€” DOJ
This photo shows Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
MANILA, Philippines — Embattled lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) has attempted to seek asylum in Timor Leste, according to Department of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

Remulla learned through a letter from Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo that Teves filed an application for a protection visa with the intent of asylum in Dili, Timor Leste capital city a week ago.

The information came from the Philippines' ambassador to Timor Leste.

“Mr. Teves entered Timor Leste a week ago trying to seek special asylum status,” Remulla said.

Remulla said, however, that the Department of Justice has told Timor-Leste officials that it is considering designating Teves with a terrorist status, in relation to his protective visa application.

“We have written a letter telling Timor-Leste that he’s a person of interest in murder cases and he’s being considered for designation as a terrorist by the country, giving a fair warning about a person asking for asylum may not necessarily be a good candidate for that,” Remulla said in an interview with the media.

Teves is alleged to have orchestrated the massacre that killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and eight others. Defying orders from the House, he has yet to return to the country since he left for the US four days before the killings.

The justice department said in April that it will be initiating proscription proceedings against Teves pursuant to Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, which defines the act of terrorism.

Remulla said the department’s move to tag Teves as a terrorist could force him to return to Manila and surrender. — with reports by Kristine Joy Patag and Xave Gregorio

