Arnie Teves could be first politician to be designated under Anti-Terror Law

Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday the Department of Justice is considering having suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. designated and proscribed as a terrorist to force him to surrender in relation to the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo has already prompted the Palace to create a national inter-agency task force to "prevent the spread and escalation of violence elsewhere in the Philippines and to preserve peace and order in Negros Island." The task force has intelligence, law enforcement operations, investigation and legal operations, and strategic communications components.

"As a solution to the impasse here about the surrender of Mr. Teves or Congressman Teves, we are looking at designating him or proscribing him as a terrorist, to have him proscribed by the Court of Appeals and designated by the Anti-Terror Council because of the acts that happened," Remulla told the Senate inquiry on Degamo’s killing.

Teves is alleged to be the mastermind behind the massacre that killed Degamo and eight others. The Negros Oriental lawmaker has yet to return to the country since he left for the US four days before the killings, although the DOJ believes he is in Cambodia, while Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva said he received reports the suspended lawmaker is in South Korea.

Teves has denied the allegations and has said he is staying out of the country for his safety. He was supposed to be allowed to join the Senate hearings by teleconference but committee members voted against allowing it.

"If the person will not surrender, then we will have to make the world smaller for him. And that is really the purpose of the anti-terror law. It’s that the whole world will actually not tolerate any act of terrorism," Remulla said.

DOJ spokesperson Mico Clavano said in a text message later in the day that they will be initiating proscription proceedings against Teves pursuant to Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act which defines the act of terrorism.

"His alleged acts involving multiple murder and the fashion by which it was carried out including the recruitment of gunmen and use of high-powered firearms certainly falls within the coverage of the anti-terror law," Clavano said.

What does the law say?

Under Section 25 of Republic Act No. 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, the Anti-Terrorism Council may designate an individual upon finding of probable cause that they committed, attempted to commit or conspired to commit the following acts:

Terrorism

Threat to commit terrorism

Planning, training, preparing and facilitating the commission of terrorism

Conspiracy to commit terrorism

Proposal to commit terrorism

Inciting to commit terrorism

Recruitment to and membership in a terrorist organization

Providing material support to terrorists

Individuals who get designated as a terrorist by the ATC will have their assets frozen by the Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Meanwhile, proscription declares and outlaws a group of persons, organization or association as terrorists by virtue of a decision by the Court of Appeals upon the application of the DOJ with due notice and opportunity to be heard given to the accused.

The subject of dozens of petitions and a series of oral arguments at the Supreme Court, the contentious law was left virtually untouched by the court, which ruled it was constitutional. The government told the court during debates that there were safeguards against abuse of the law and that designated persons would have recourse to question their being tagged as terrorists. — with a report from Kristine Joy Patag

