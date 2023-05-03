^

Headlines

IP rights defender, companion go missing

Philstar.com
May 3, 2023 | 3:37pm
IP rights defender, companion go missing
This photo shows indigenous peoples rights defender Gene Roz Jamil De Jesus.
Facebook / Anakbayan UC

MANILA, Philippines — Family and friends of indigenous peoples rights defender Gene Roz Jamil De Jesus and Bontoc-Ibaloi-Kankanaey Dexter Capuyan are calling on the public to reach out if they have information on their whereabouts. 

Both De Jesus and Capuyan have been missing since April 28, Cordillera Human Rights Alliance reported Wednesday. 

De Jesus is an information and networking officer with the Philippine Task Force on Defending the Rights of Indigenous People. Meanwhile, Capuyan is based in La Trinidad, Benguet and traveled to Rizal for medical treatment.

“[Gene] was last seen in Taytay, Rizal with a companion, and the last communication with him was cut off at 7:56 p.m.,” the Centeno-De Jesus family said in a statement.

They were last contacted on April 28, 9 p.m. 

Capuyan has been accused of being a “communist terrorist group personality” — the government term for the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People's Army and National Democratic Front. Human rights groups have been long protested red-tagging which has resulted in harassment, threats or, in worse cases, death of subjects.

Due to this, the CHRA said they fear that Capuyan and De Jesus are in government custody. They then issued a call for their release.

Philstar.com has reached out to the police and military on the incident.

HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

2 police generals, 2 colonels recommended for drug raps

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Four ranking police officials have been recommended to be removed from the Philippine National Police due to alleged involvement...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

Over 150 Filipinos evacuated from Sudan to arrive on May 4

22 hours ago
The two flights will travel to Manila from Jeddah and Riyadh. The DMW said Overseas Workers Welfare Administrator Arnell Ignacio...
Headlines
fbtw
US sending &lsquo;first-of-its-kind&rsquo; trade mission to Philippines

US sending ‘first-of-its-kind’ trade mission to Philippines

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
US President Joe Biden is sending a “first of its kind” trade and investment mission to the Philippines to boost...
Headlines
fbtw
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

News from home: Evacuating Filipinos in Sudan, Marcos off to US again

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
These were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pulis-Maynila, inaresto sa pananapak ng traffic enforcer

Pulis-Maynila, inaresto sa pananapak ng traffic enforcer

By Doris Franche-Borja | 16 hours ago
Isang pulis-Maynila ang inaresto ng Navotas City Police matapos na ireklamo ng isang traffic enforcer na kanyang...
Headlines
fbtw
Party drugs&nbsp;ngayong summer vacation, tinututukan ng&nbsp;PNP

Party drugs ngayong summer vacation, tinututukan ng PNP

By Doris Franche-Borja | 16 hours ago
Nakatutok ang Philippine National Police sa pagkalat ng party drugs ngayong summer vacation.
Headlines
fbtw
Online accounts ng&nbsp;Tukomi Brothers, posibleng ipasara ng&nbsp;PNP

Online accounts ng Tukomi Brothers, posibleng ipasara ng PNP

By Doris Franche-Borja | 16 hours ago
Matapos ang kidnapping prank, pinag-aaralan ngayon ng  Philippine National Police ang pagpapasara ng online accounts...
Headlines
fbtw

Kelot huli sa pinagyabang na boga

By Mer Layson | 16 hours ago
Bilangguan ang kinabagsakan ng isang lalaki matapos na arestuhin ng mga awtoridad dahil sa ilegal na pagbibitbit ng baril, na pinaglaruan pa niya sa harap ng mga tao, sa Quezon City ka­makalawa.
Headlines
fbtw

Maayos na paglilipat ng mga barangay sa Makati City patungong Taguig, hiling

By Danilo Garcia | 16 hours ago
Umapela si dating Makati Vice Mayor Ernesto Mercado sa lokal na pamahalaan ng Taguig at Makati City na magtulungan para magkaroon ng “smooth transition” kaugnay sa naging pinal na desisyon ng Supreme...
Headlines
fbtw

Bantay Bayan, 2 pa timbog sa droga

By Danilo Garcia | 16 hours ago
Arestado ang isang miyembro ng Bantay Bayan at dalawa pang suspek sa magkahiwalay na buy-bust ­operations na ikinasa ng Southern Police District sa mga siyudad ng Makati at Las Piñas kamakalawa.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with