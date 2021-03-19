UN expert calls for legislation on protection of human rights defenders

MANILA, Philippines — A United Nations expert has called on Philippine lawmakers to prioritize the passage of a measure for the protection of human rights defenders, amid rising attacks and killings.

In a statement, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor urged the Philippine Congress stressed that a legislation on protection of rights defenders at national level is an “important means by which States can recognize” their work.

This too will pave the way for creation of “robust mechanisms for their protection,” Lawlor added.

The UN expert issued the statement amid growing calls for investigation into continued attacks on activists, community leaders and even public rights lawyers.

On March 7, nine activists and community leaders were killed in simultaneous police operations in Calabarzon region. Just four days before, rights lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen, also a counsel on petitions against the anti-terrorism law, survived an assassination attempt in Iloilo on March 4.

The National Union of Peoples Lawyers, where Guillen is a member, noted in its letter to UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers Diego García-Sayán that a considerable number of slain lawyers in the present administration are either defense lawyers handling drug cases or those involved in public interest.

Lawlor continued: “In my recent report to the Human Rights Council, I highlighted the extremely serious risks faced by those peacefully defending human rights around the world, including in the Philippines, and documented the legislative efforts already made by some States to protect them.”

“By prioritizing legislation to protect human rights defenders, the Philippines would join that group and send a clear message about their willingness to uphold their human rights obligations,” she added.

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading in June 2019 the bill “Human Rights Defenders Protection Act,” principally authored by Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay).

A release from the lower chamber explained that the proposed measure seeks to grants human rights defenders rights to protect fundamental freedoms, form groups, solicit resources, receive and disseminate information and advocate for human rights ideas.

Sen. Leila de Lima’s Human Rights Defenders Protection bill, meanwhile, remains pending at committee level as of July 2019. — Kristine Joy Patag