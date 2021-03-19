#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
^
UN expert calls for legislation on protection of human rights defenders
Undated photo shows Filipinos protesting the then anti-terrorism bill.
AFP/Aileen Dimatatac

UN expert calls for legislation on protection of human rights defenders

(Philstar.com) - March 19, 2021 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A United Nations expert has called on Philippine lawmakers to prioritize the passage of a measure for the protection of human rights defenders, amid rising attacks and killings.

In a statement, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Mary Lawlor urged the Philippine Congress stressed that a legislation on protection of rights defenders at national level is an “important means by which States can recognize” their work.

This too will pave the way for creation of “robust mechanisms for their protection,” Lawlor added.

The UN expert issued the statement amid growing calls for investigation into continued attacks on activists, community leaders and even public rights lawyers.

On March 7, nine activists and community leaders were killed in simultaneous police operations in Calabarzon region. Just four days before, rights lawyer Angelo Karlo Guillen, also a counsel on petitions against the anti-terrorism law, survived an assassination attempt in Iloilo on March 4.

The National Union of Peoples Lawyers, where Guillen is a member, noted in its letter to UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers Diego García-Sayán that a considerable number of slain lawyers in the present administration are either defense lawyers handling drug cases or those involved in public interest. 

Lawlor continued: “In my recent report to the Human Rights Council, I highlighted the extremely serious risks faced by those peacefully defending human rights around the world, including in the Philippines, and documented the legislative efforts already made by some States to protect them.”

“By prioritizing legislation to protect human rights defenders, the Philippines would join that group and send a clear message about their willingness to uphold their human rights obligations,” she added.

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading in June 2019 the bill “Human Rights Defenders Protection Act,” principally authored by Rep. Edcel Lagman (Albay).

A release from the lower chamber explained that the proposed measure seeks to grants human rights defenders rights to protect fundamental freedoms, form groups, solicit resources, receive and disseminate information and advocate for human rights ideas.

Sen. Leila de Lima’s Human Rights Defenders Protection bill, meanwhile, remains pending at committee level as of July 2019. — Kristine Joy Patag

ATTACK ON LAWYERS UNITED NATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pentagon report shows China is the biggest challenge to FONOPs in 2020
Pentagon report shows China is the biggest challenge to FONOPs in 2020
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Beijing appears to be the top violator of the Convention on the Law of the Sea with the most multiple operational challenges...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos
Philippines revises travel rules, allows entry of all Filipinos
6 hours ago
Between March 22 and April 21, the travel of Filipinos and exempted foreigners will be subject to the arrival quota of only...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP chief denies being vaccinated
PNP chief denies being vaccinated
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas yesterday denied he got inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine made by Chinese...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
FDA: 0.06% of 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine recipients experienced serious side effects
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
Out of the 240,297 who have been inoculated as of March 16, 7,469 or 3.11% experienced adverse events after immunization...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines secures 20 million doses of Moderna vaccine in deal with private sector
Philippines secures 20 million doses of Moderna vaccine in deal with private sector
By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
The Philippines has secured 20 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine in a tripartite deal with the United States...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC to tackle request to create panel for lawyers' protection
SC to tackle request to create panel for lawyers' protection
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 minutes ago
The Supreme Court will tackle on Tuesday the request of the University of the Philippines College of Law faculty to create...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA: Sinovac can't be used on elderly until proven safe for them
FDA: Sinovac can't be used on elderly until proven safe for them
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 41 minutes ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo said Sinovac and its local distributor need to present evidence to the agency that senior...
Headlines
fbfb
IATF orders some businesses to halt operations, reduce venue capacity until April 4
IATF orders some businesses to halt operations, reduce venue capacity until April 4
2 hours ago
Amid an alarming spike in coronavirus cases, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases...
Headlines
fbfb
All available AstraZeneca shots will now be used as first dose for healthcare workers
All available AstraZeneca shots will now be used as first dose for healthcare workers
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte approved Friday the recommendation to use all available doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: Majority of Filipinos find it dangerous to be critical of Duterte admin
SWS: Majority of Filipinos find it dangerous to be critical of Duterte admin
3 hours ago
Majority of Filipinos believe that publishing anything critical of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is dangerous,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with