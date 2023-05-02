US joins calls for justice for slain Filipino labor organizer

MANILA, Philippines — In a rare move, the United States government has joined local and international human rights groups in their calls for justice for slain trade unionist Alex Dolorosa, saying that local authorities should bring to account perpetrators responsible for his death.

“We extend our condolences to Dolorosa’s family and friends, as well as the greater international labor union and LGBTQI+ communities who loved him,” the White House said in a statement Sunday evening.

This is as the Department of Justice (DOJ) begins its investigation into the killing of Dolorosa after it ordered the National Bureau of Investigation on April 27 to conduct its probe into his death. The DOJ is also coordinating with the local government of Bacolod City and the Philippine National Police to collect further information on the case.

“We welcome the Philippine government’s condemnation of the attack and its commitment to thoroughly investigate and to hold the perpetrators accountable,” the White House said.

“We join with the Philippine government in underscoring that impunity is unacceptable,” it added.

The Communications Workers of America has also said that the murder of Dolorosa—who led union organizing efforts among BPO employees in Bacolod—solidifies the Philippines’ reputation as one of the deadliest countries in the world for worker organizers.

Dolorosa, a unionist and a paralegal with the BPO Industry Employee Network based in Bacolod, was found dead in the capital last week with multiple stab wounds on his body.

The Human Rights Watch, which has also condemned Dolorosa’s death, has pointed out that “government authorities have targeted [BIEN] for surveillance and red-tagging,” urging authorities to take this into consideration when investigating the case.

Following Dolorosa's death and calls from rights groups to safeguard the lives of workers in the country, the Commission on Human Rights has also called on the government to create stronger measures in upholding the rights of workers and union members in the country.

The House of Representatives of the United States in 2022 agreed on an amendment to a defense spending measure blocking aid, including equipment and training, to the Philippine National Police until the Philippines is deemed to have met basic human rights standards. — with reports by Xave Gregorio and Kaycee Valmonte