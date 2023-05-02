^

Headlines

Senate probe on 'Sugar Fiasco 2.0' may start next week — Tolentino

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
May 2, 2023 | 4:46pm
Senate probe on 'Sugar Fiasco 2.0' may start next week â€” Tolentino
Officers pose as they inspect a shipment of refined sugar from a smuggled shipment worth 3.86 million USD seized by the Philippine Bureau of Customs at the Manila International Container Terminal in Tondo, Metro Manila on October 17, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Blue Ribbon committee may begin next week its investigation into the allegedly irregular importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar into the country ahead of the implementation of a sugar order allowing this.

The panel’s chairperson, Sen. Francis Tolentino, told reporters on Tuesday that the probe will “likely” start next week, but did not give an exact date, only saying that they will find out by Wednesday.

The initial hearing scheduled last week was postponed to an undetermined date "in view of the foreign official trips and therefore the non-availability of several important resource persons."

Tolentino said this included Department of Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban, who authorized the importation of sugar into the country ahead of the effectivity of Sugar Order No. 6.

The senator added that there were a lot of developments at the Sugar Regulatory Administration, like Domingo’s appointment as its officer-in-charge and then the appointment of Pablo Luis Azcona as its acting administrator and chief executive officer.

What is certain for now is that Tolentino is requiring Panganiban and other SRA officials to attend the investigation, which was prompted by a resolution filed by Sen. Risa Hontiveros who called the sugar importation “government-sponsored smuggling.”

Tolentino added that Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, who issued on January 13 a memorandum that Panganiban interpreted to be a greenlight to proceed with importing sugar, may be invited as well, depending on the position papers submitted by other resource persons.

Contrary to Hontiveros’ assertions, Panganiban has insisted that his actions were aboveboard, saying in February that he “acted with haste and interpreted the memorandum issued by the Office of the Executive Secretary as an approval to proceed with the importation.”

Hontiveros has called on Panganiban to be preventively-suspended from his post pending an investigation into what she called the "Sugar Fiasco 2.0.”

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

DOMINGO PANGANIBAN

FRANCIS TOLENTINO

RISA HONTIVEROS

SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE

SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

US to transfer patrol boats, airplanes to Philippine military

By Kaycee Valmonte | 6 hours ago
The seven additional assets include two Island-class and two Protector-class patrol boats, and three C-130H aircraf...
Headlines
fbtw
Power outage hits NAIA-3

Power outage hits NAIA-3

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Dozens of flights were canceled while others were delayed due to a power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos &lsquo;might&rsquo; reimpose mask mandates

Marcos ‘might’ reimpose mask mandates

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
As the Philippines experiences an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the government might consider making the wearing of face masks...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea &ndash; Marcos

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos said China has agreed to discuss fishing rights in the South China Sea, as he pushed for a “direct...
Headlines
fbtw
LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

LMP chief to mayors: Prioritize routine immunization

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The leader of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines has called on mayors to prioritize routine immunization after...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
New in Marcos' nuclear push: US firm seeks site in Philippines for 'costly' small reactors

New in Marcos' nuclear push: US firm seeks site in Philippines for 'costly' small reactors

By Cristina Chi | 15 minutes ago
NuScale Power Corp. has announced plans to invest around $6.5 billion to $7.5 billion in the Philippines for power generation...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, United States create labor working group

Philippines, United States create labor working group

By Kaycee Valmonte | 45 minutes ago
Manila and Washington are also focused on making sure “workers can organize freely and safely,” among joint efforts...
Headlines
fbtw
IATF to Marcos: No need to bring back mask mandate, other COVID-19 curbs

IATF to Marcos: No need to bring back mask mandate, other COVID-19 curbs

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
What Filipinos need, according to Vergeire, is to increase their risk tolerance against COVID-19.
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US to hold Cope Thunder air combat exercises twice in 2023

Philippines, US to hold Cope Thunder air combat exercises twice in 2023

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
The first iteration of the exercises is scheduled for May 1 to 12 (CT-PH 23-1), while the second round is slated for July...
Headlines
fbtw
US joins calls for justice for slain Filipino labor organizer

US joins calls for justice for slain Filipino labor organizer

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
In a rare move, the United States government has joined local and international human rights groups in their calls...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with