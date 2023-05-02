'Help achieve justice, TikTok wisely,' new lawyers told at oath-taking

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday welcomed nearly 4,000 new lawyers as they took their oath before the Supreme Court en banc, sitting in a special session.

Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, 2022 Bar chairperson, moved to petition for the admission of the successful examinees. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo approved their admission.

A total of 3,992 examinees passed the 2022 Bar exams, yielding a passing rate of 43.37%.

The new lawyers recited the new oath—and is the first batch to do so—that was approved under the recently launched Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability that updated the guide of the conduct and ethics of lawyers across the country.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen earlier said the lawyer’s oath was updated to include the most important duty of their profession, which he said, is "to do justice or to even ensure access to justice."

Message to new lawyers

Caguioa started his message by asking the examinees to remember those who stood by them until they reached this stage.

Caguioa then reminded the Bar passers that the practice of law "is not so much winning, as if that’s the only way to go, rather it is achieving justice in a way that is beneficial to all."

The Bar chair stressed that in their practice, both parties represent people with stories too and they must thread gently and compassionately.

"Good lawyers must also be true to themselves as to others and in that honesty, navigate legal problems with creativity, innovation and a healthy imagination of how a resolution can help all," he said, adding that their courage must be "fueled by love of country, of the law, of others."

The Bar chair, in his message, also recognized the 24 examiners, top law schools with highest passing percentage and the top 30 passers. He also thanked the deans of the schools that served as local testing centers in last year's exams, and the SC offices that made its conduct a success.

The 2022 Bar examination was held in four days, within a two-week period in November. This was the second localized—held in 14 testing centers across the country—and digitized examinations.

Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando, who will serve as the chairperson of the next Bar exams, also delivered an inspirational message and told the new lawyers that the membership in the Bar is not a self-centered occupation, and that their success is not measured on money or fame or awards.

"In truth, the true golden laurel rests in the lives and livelihood that were secured rights that were protected, the injustices that were rectified and justice that was served," he continued.

Hernando also reminded them to use social media responsibility, guide of which has been included in the CPRA. "Be careful what you click. TikTok wisely. Keep a clean profile. Call out improprieties in Facebook pages and lawyer groups," the justice said.

RELATED: SC reminds lawyers vs breaking Attorney-client privilege in social media