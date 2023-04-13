New lawyers' code includes behavior on social media, pledge to 'do justice'

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court on Thursday launched the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, an updated guide for the conduct of lawyers across the country "for a more ethical and faithful practice of the profession."

The CPRA was officially launched at the Manila Hotel, a culmination of a seven-month journey of the Supreme Court to come up with a "modern, relevant and responsive guide for a lawyer’s conduct," with consultations from over 2,000 law practitioners nationwide.

The code was launched as the country anticipates the addition of new lawyers to the rolls with the release of Bar exam results on Friday.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, in his keynote speech, said the CPRA did more than revise the Code of Professional Responsibility of lawyers, which had been left untouched for 34 years.

"[I]t is an overhaul—an overhaul on the approach and attitude by lawyers of their ethical responsibility in the new ear of law practices—an era of more attuned, more responsible and more accountable legal practice," the chief justice said.

The SC approved the CPRA on April 11, in an en banc session in Baguio City.

Gesmundo continued that the CPRA is anchored on the core values of independence, propriety, fidelity, competence and diligence, equality and accountability.

The CPRA took into account the advancement in technology, which means that lawyers’ responsibilities have gone beyond the physical realm and reached digital platforms.

"As we navigate the complex world of social media, we must ensure that our online presence upholds the dignity of our profession," Gesmundo said.

"This means refraining from posting false or unverified information, revealing confidential matters, or using social media to unduly influence official duties," he added.

New lawyer’s oath

The newly launched CPRA also revised the lawyer’s oath, "to conform to the duties and responsibilities appurtenant to our profession," Gesmundo added.

Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said that the current lawyer’s oath, besides having archaic language, "did not track the ambition of our present Constitution," which he said was itself "our historic expression of our peoples in various revolutions, including the one in 1986."

He pointed out that the old oath also did not contain "the expression of our most important duty: To do justice or to even ensure access to justice."

Leonen stressed that lawyers shall remain civil in the face of adversity, as they should always be reminded that parties are deserving of better treatment as human beings. And that their duty is not to declare victor, but to "re-establish justice."

Below is the text of the new lawyer’s oath: