2022 Bar Exams: 3,992 pass second pandemic-era test for lawyers

Philstar.com
April 14, 2023 | 12:54pm
This photo release shows 2022 Bar examinations takers on November 9, 2022.
Supreme Court Public Information Office, release

MANILA, Philippines — The passing rate for the 2022 Bar exams — the second one conducted under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic — yielded a passing rate of 43.47%.

This means a total of 3,992 new lawyers will be welcomed into the practice after they take their oath on May 2 at the Philippine International Convention Center and sign the Roll of Attorneys.

From the initial Bar exam applicants of 10,006, only 9,183 people were able to finish the second-ever digitized and regionalized exams held over four days in November at 14 testing centers across the country. 

The slump in the turnout of examinees prompted Bar exams chairperson Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa to tell them not to give up.

This was the second Bar exams to be taken during the pandemic, with the Supreme Court having strongly urged examinees to quarantine for at least two weeks before the test and having required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The pandemic was not the only hurdle in the way of the Bar exams last year as some social media users called for its postponement following the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” (Nalgae) that brought heavy rains and landslides across the country.

The test still pushed through, but examinees were allowed to apply for a refund of their bar fees or for these to be applied to the Bar exams in September 2023. — Xave Gregorio 

