^

Nation

6 dead, 4 hurt in General Santos City highway accident

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 17, 2024 | 12:49pm
6 dead, 4 hurt in General Santos City highway accident
Five commuters and a tricycle driver died when a truck hit them while traversing through a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City on June 16, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Five commuters, among them a one-year-old and a tricycle driver, died when the three-wheeled vehicle carrying them collided head-on with a truck in Barangay Tambler in General Santos City on Sunday afternoon.

Officials of the General Santos City Police Office and Brig. Gen. Percival Augustus Placer, director of the Police Regional Office-12, separately told reporters on Monday that five of the six fatalities, a one-year-old child, 11-year-old child, Rosilene Pajaro, 28, Marivic Enan, 28, and tricycle driver Jay Cañedo, 32, died on the spot from injuries caused by the accident.

Another tricycle passenger, a six-year-old child, succumbed to injuries while in a hospital, according to Placer, citing a report from the General Santos CPO.

The accident left four other tricycle passengers, aged 7, 8, 12 and 13 are now confined in a hospital.  

There were radio reports on Monday morning stating that Cañedo, who was possibly under the influence of liquor then, lost control of his tricycle that crossed the other lane and got rammed by the Isuzu Forward truck approaching from the opposite direction of the route.

Two police investigators, Chief Master Sgt. Ronald Bautista and Senior Master Sgt. Limuel Aves, separately said that all of the six fatalities and their four injured companions were cramped in the tricycle that got hit by the truck at a stretch of the Makar-Siguel Highway in Purok Cabu in Barangay Tambler. 

They were said to have come from a beach resort and were on their way home when they figured in the road mishap.

The truck, whose driver is now under police custody, veered towards the side of the highway and hit a steel railing after colliding with the tricycle. 

vuukle comment

GENERAL SANTOS CITY

ROAD ACCIDENT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BI nabs Chinese posing as Vanuatu citizen

BI nabs Chinese posing as Vanuatu citizen

By Rhodina Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A Chinese man claiming to be a citizen of Vanuatu was apprehended by the Bureau of Immigration at the Ninoy Aquino International...
Nation
fbtw
Cop caught in drug sting

Cop caught in drug sting

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
A police officer was arrested in a drug sting in Parañaque yesterday that yielded methamphetamine hydrochloride or...
Nation
fbtw
1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

1,500 families to benefit from Caloocan housing

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
At least 1,500 families in Caloocan are slated to benefit from the local government’s low-cost housing projects in two...
Nation
fbtw
Workers entitled to holiday pay today

Workers entitled to holiday pay today

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
Workers would enjoy double pay if they opt to work today, according to the Department of Labor and Employment.
Nation
fbtw
23 volcanic quakes logged around Bulusan

23 volcanic quakes logged around Bulusan

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Up to 23 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded around Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon in the past 24 hours, according to the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

9 face raps for illegally occupying house in Quezon City

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Police are readying criminal cases against nine people who allegedly illegally occupied a house in Quezon City on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
FDA warns vs unregistered imported diet supplements

FDA warns vs unregistered imported diet supplements

By Mayen Jaymalin | 13 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has warned the public against the purchase and consumption of unregistered imported dietary...
Nation
fbtw
3 Calabarzon cop chiefs relieved for command responsibility

3 Calabarzon cop chiefs relieved for command responsibility

By Ed Amoroso | 13 hours ago
Three chiefs of police in Calabarzon and 36 intelligence officers have been relieved from their posts due to command responsibility...
Nation
fbtw
Baguio eyes pact to curb illegal deep well operations

Baguio eyes pact to curb illegal deep well operations

By Artemio Dumlao | 13 hours ago
The city government of Baguio will sign a memorandum of agreement with the National Water Resources Board and the Department...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with