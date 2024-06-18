^

Headlines

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
June 18, 2024 | 10:18am
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

vuukle comment

ERUPTION

KANLAON

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pinoy captain vows to return to sea after Houthi attack

Pinoy captain vows to return to sea after Houthi attack

By Rudy Santos | 11 hours ago
MV Tutor captain Christian Domarique has vowed to return to the seas after he and 20 other Filipino seafarers were rescued...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Japan, US, Canada navies in joint sail

Philippines, Japan, US, Canada navies in joint sail

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Naval forces of the Philippines, Japan, the United States and Canada embarked on a joint sail in the South China Sea on Sunday...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo may face human trafficking charges &ndash; PAOCC

Guo may face human trafficking charges – PAOCC

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission has gathered enough evidence to file human trafficking charges against Bamban...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP hits &lsquo;deceptive&rsquo; China claims on ship collision

AFP hits ‘deceptive’ China claims on ship collision

By Evelyn Macairan | 11 hours ago
Beijing’s account of the collision of one of its coast guard ships with a Philippine supply vessel near Ayungin Shoal...
Headlines
fbtw
Car, motorcycle dealers warned vs non-release of plates

Car, motorcycle dealers warned vs non-release of plates

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza II warned car and motorcycle dealers that they may face sanctions if they fail...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines ex-vaccine czar doubts alleged US-led &lsquo;anti-vax&rsquo; campaign

Philippines ex-vaccine czar doubts alleged US-led ‘anti-vax’ campaign

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Allies of the Philippine government at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic supported any vaccine available at the time, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Monsoon to bring rains

Monsoon to bring rains

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The southwest monsoon will bring rains to the country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 40 more online gaming operators issued licenses

Over 40 more online gaming operators issued licenses

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
On top of the 40 licenses the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. had issued to what used to be called Philippine offshore...
Headlines
fbtw
Boxers Petecio, Paalam to carry Philippine flag in Paris

Boxers Petecio, Paalam to carry Philippine flag in Paris

By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
Boxers Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio, both silver medal winners in the last Olympics, have been named as flag-bearers for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with