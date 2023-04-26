^

Headlines

BFAR: Keep fishing bans in areas hit by oil spill

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
April 26, 2023 | 7:03pm
BFAR: Keep fishing bans in areas hit by oil spill
An oil spill boom blocks oil soaked flotsam from entering the Casiligan River in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 21, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Wednesday recommended keeping fishing bans in parts of Oriental Mindoro impacted by the oil spill as results of its analyses are “not yet conclusive as far as food safety is concerned.”

BFAR said results of oil and grease analysis in water samples collected from affected areas in Oriental Mindoro showed “significant increases” in amounts from previous analyses, albeit still within the standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Low-level polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were also detected in all fish samples from the province. PAHs—a group of chemicals present in crude oil—are harmful to humans and other living organisms, and may accumulate in the flesh of fish over time.

“PAH accumulation was observed in samples collected from the municipalities of Bongabong and San Teodoro; however, there is currently no sufficient data showing an increasing trend,” BFAR said.

It added that additional tests will be done to confirm if accumulation is taking place in marine organisms collected from Oriental Mindoro.

To help affected fisherfolk, BFAR recommended alternative fishing grounds. These are the municipal waters of Paluan, Abra de Ilog, San Jose and Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro, Boac and Gasan in Marinduque, and Concepcion in Romblon.

The bureau said it will provide fuel subsidies.

Fishers affected by the oil spill are losing around P19 million per day.

Fishing OK'd in Antique

Meanwhile, water samples collected from Caluya in Antique passed the DENR standards for oil and grease. Fish samples collected from the province showed no signs of oil tainting through organoleptic analyses.

However, signs of oil tainting were observed in shellfish samples. Seaweed samples also contained traces of PAHs.

Fishing activities are allowed outside the reef zone of affected areas of Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Sitio Sigayan, Sitio Toong, Barangay Semirara, Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo, and adjacent deeper waters.

However, it recommended prohibiting shellfish gathering and seaweed harvesting in affected areas “since these organisms may have greater exposure to oil spill contaminants.”

Nearly two months after MT Princess Empress loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank off Oriental Mindoro, the vessel is still leaking.

BUREAU OF FISHERIES AND AQUATIC RESOURCES

ORIENTAL MINDORO OIL SPILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards
play

Cynthia Villar may file charges over viral video of incident with subdivision guards

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar said she is contemplating charges over a video that went viral on social media showing her getting irate...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

Philippines detects new COVID-19 variant Arcturus

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The subvariant, also known as Arcturus, has now been detected in 33 countries. It is driving a surge in COVID-19 cases in...
Headlines
fbtw
SIM registration extended 90 days

SIM registration extended 90 days

By Helen Flores | 20 hours ago
President Marcos approved yesterday a 90-day extension of SIM card registration – a day before the deadline –...
Headlines
fbtw
36 resigned PNP officers to undergo further evaluation

36 resigned PNP officers to undergo further evaluation

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Thirty-six of the 953 third-level officials of the Philippine National Police who submitted their courtesy resignations will...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA working to ease entry of Sudan evacuees into Egypt

DFA working to ease entry of Sudan evacuees into Egypt

By Kaycee Valmonte | 7 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said displaced persons still face long processing times at the Sudan-Egypt...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NTC: Telcos not given clearance to use emergency alerts for SIM reg reminders

NTC: Telcos not given clearance to use emergency alerts for SIM reg reminders

2 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission said it did not give permission for telcos to use emergency alerts to remind their...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH's dos and don'ts to prevent diseases during El Ni&ntilde;o

DOH's dos and don'ts to prevent diseases during El Niño

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Changes in precipitation and temperature contribute to the effects of El Niño on human health such as diarrhea, skin...
Headlines
fbtw
Albert Del Rosario remembered as a kind boss with inspiring leadership

Albert Del Rosario remembered as a kind boss with inspiring leadership

2 hours ago
“Seeing him work long hours and flying across timezones around the world despite his backpain was an invitation to do...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill seeks penalties for veterinary malpractice

House bill seeks penalties for veterinary malpractice

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A lawmaker has filed a measure at the House of Representatives to better regulate and improve the practice of veterinary medicine...
Headlines
fbtw
ACT: 'Blended learning' only a short-term solution to lack of teachers, classrooms

ACT: 'Blended learning' only a short-term solution to lack of teachers, classrooms

3 hours ago
DepEd required all schools to shift to full face-to-face classes in November after two years of distance learning with limited...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with