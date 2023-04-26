BFAR: Keep fishing bans in areas hit by oil spill

An oil spill boom blocks oil soaked flotsam from entering the Casiligan River in Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 21, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources on Wednesday recommended keeping fishing bans in parts of Oriental Mindoro impacted by the oil spill as results of its analyses are “not yet conclusive as far as food safety is concerned.”

BFAR said results of oil and grease analysis in water samples collected from affected areas in Oriental Mindoro showed “significant increases” in amounts from previous analyses, albeit still within the standards set by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

Low-level polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) were also detected in all fish samples from the province. PAHs—a group of chemicals present in crude oil—are harmful to humans and other living organisms, and may accumulate in the flesh of fish over time.

“PAH accumulation was observed in samples collected from the municipalities of Bongabong and San Teodoro; however, there is currently no sufficient data showing an increasing trend,” BFAR said.

It added that additional tests will be done to confirm if accumulation is taking place in marine organisms collected from Oriental Mindoro.

To help affected fisherfolk, BFAR recommended alternative fishing grounds. These are the municipal waters of Paluan, Abra de Ilog, San Jose and Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro, Boac and Gasan in Marinduque, and Concepcion in Romblon.

The bureau said it will provide fuel subsidies.

Fishers affected by the oil spill are losing around P19 million per day.

Fishing OK'd in Antique

Meanwhile, water samples collected from Caluya in Antique passed the DENR standards for oil and grease. Fish samples collected from the province showed no signs of oil tainting through organoleptic analyses.

However, signs of oil tainting were observed in shellfish samples. Seaweed samples also contained traces of PAHs.

Fishing activities are allowed outside the reef zone of affected areas of Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Sitio Sigayan, Sitio Toong, Barangay Semirara, Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo, and adjacent deeper waters.

However, it recommended prohibiting shellfish gathering and seaweed harvesting in affected areas “since these organisms may have greater exposure to oil spill contaminants.”

Nearly two months after MT Princess Empress loaded with 800,000 liters of industrial oil sank off Oriental Mindoro, the vessel is still leaking.