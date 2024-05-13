^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 13 due to hot weather

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 13, 2024 | 10:02am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for May 13 due to hot weather
MANILA, Philippines — Some local government units (LGUs) and schools announced the suspension of face-to-face classes on Monday due to the threat of scorching heat.

The following LGUs have canceled face-to-face classes or shifted to alternative mode of delivery:

  • Malabon City: No in-person classes for public schools in all levels.
  • Caloocan City: No in-person classes for public schools from kindergarten to senior high school.
  • Pasay City:  No in-person classes for public and private schools in all levels.
  • Muntinlupa City: Blended learning for public school from kindergarten to senior high school.
  • Tanza, Cavite: Afternoon classes are suspended for public school from kindergarten to senior high school.
  • Iloilo City: No in-person classes for public and private schools at all levels.

Meanwhile, the LGU of Caloocan has also suspended in-person classes of some college programs and shifted its graduate school to asynchronous classes.

The latest heat index bulletin of PAGASA showed that 36 areas in the Philippines could fall under the “danger” classification which may cause heat-related illnesses such as heat cramps and heat stroke.

