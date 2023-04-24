Acorda, head of intelligence directorate, is next PNP chief

In this screen capture from Radio Television Malacañang, Police Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. assumes command of the Philippine National Police in front of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on April 24, 2022. The assumption of command comes after former PNP chief, retired Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. relinquishes command at the same ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — Police Maj. Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr., chief of the Directorate for Intelligence, will be leading the Philippine National Police as Police Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. retires from the service.

Acorda was named incoming national police chief on the program for the change-of-command ceremony at the national police hedquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City.

According to a copy of his appointment papers tweeted by Inquirer.net, Acorda's appointment is effective Monday, April 24.

Acorda was named deputy regional director for administration for Police Regional Office-10 headquartered in Cagayan de Oro City in 2020 and was later designated regional director.

He also previously served as head of intelligence for the National Capital Region Police Office.

Acorda, who hails from La Union, graduating from the Philippine Military Academy with the Sambisig Class of 1991.

Azurin was named PNP chief last August.

Honored with a testimonial parade at the PMA on Sunday, Azurin referred to his stint as national police chief as a roller-coaster ride, telling reporters that that was "the best way I would describe (my tenure), most of the time down but we recover somehow."

This is a developing story.