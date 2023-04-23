Ex-top diplomat Del Rosario's wake open for public visitation

MANILA, Philippines — The family of the late Ambassador Albert del Rosario has opened his wake to the public.

In a statement, the former top diplomat’s daughter, Dr. Inge del Rosario, said the plane carrying her father’s casket landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 5:30 a.m. on April 22.

“Also on the plane were his wife, Mrs. Margaret Gretchen del Rosario and his sister, Joanne del Rosario. They were met by his children, grandchildren and siblings,” the family's statement read.

The family said his wake at the Chapels of the Sanctuario de San Antonio in Makati City will be open for visitation on Sunday until Monday, April 24.

Del Rosario passed away on April 18, while he, his wife and son-in-law were en route to San Francisco, where he meant to pray at private devotion to Our Lady of Miraculous Medal. He suffered a heart attack.

“Following an investigation by the coroner’s office in San Mateo, California, it was determined that the causes of death of Ambassador del Rosario were cardiac insufficiency, congestive heart failure and cardiomyopathy,” the family's statement read.

Del Rosario was the foreign affairs secretary during the administration of the late President Benigno Aquino III, where Manila won the historic Hague ruling that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the West Philippine Sea.

His passing was mourned by his former colleagues, incumbent government officials who took inspiration from his work, and top diplomats around the world.

Even after his stint in public service, Del Rosario continued his advocacy of fighting for the Philippines’ maritime rights. He also criticized the foreign policy thrust of President Rodrigo Duterte – whom Del Rosario said left a “shameful legacy” after Duterte “quickly shelved the Arbitral Award” in exchange for Chinese investments.

His family has asked the Filipino people for prayers.

“We are deeply proud of our former Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Albert F. del Rosario, and are grateful for the outpouring of support for the family. Our Papa, a loving husband, father and grandfather, a Patriot, has returned home to our Merciful God and rests now in the arms of our Blessed Mother. He is home to stay,” they added.