Aquino Cabinet remembers ‘deeply admired, tireless’ Del Rosario

Philstar.com
April 18, 2023 | 5:45pm
Aquino Cabinet remembers 'deeply admired, tireless' Del Rosario
File photo shows former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario with former President Benigno Aquino III.
PCOO / Rey Baniquet

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Cabinet of the late President Benigno Aquino III paid tribute to their colleague, former Foreign Affairs Albert del Rosario, whose passing was announced Tuesday.

In a statement, members of the Aquino Cabinet said they were “privileged” to have worked with Del Rosario, whom they said was “deeply admired.”

“We were privileged to have him as a cabinet colleague who always challenged us to be tireless in the fulfillment of duty, unyielding in the defense of the national interest, gentlemanly in all aspects of private and public conduct, and unflinching in seeking to bring aid and assistance to our fellow citizens in danger areas,” they said.

They added: “He was much older than most of us but acted younger than most in his zest for life and tirelessness in his official duties.”

They said Del Rosario’s legacy is “the West Philippine Sea always being Filipino.”

The Management Association of the Philippine was first to announce the death of Del Rosario who was one of its members for 45 years.

Prior to his appointment as foreign affairs secretary under the late Benigno Aquino III, Del Rosario served as Philippine Ambassador to the United States under former President Gloria Arroyo’s administration.

He is survived by his wife, Gretchen de Venecia, and their five children. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Kaycee Valmonte

