Flags at half-mast, messages of sympathy for Del Rosario

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2023 | 12:00am
Flags at half-mast, messages of sympathy for Del Rosario
The Philippine flag flies at half-mast at the Department of Foreign Affairs central office in Pasay City yesterday, in honor of former DFA chief Albert del Rosario who died on April 18.
Ernie Peñarendondo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine flag at the Department of Foreign Affairs and all Philippine foreign service posts fly at half-mast while the nation mourns the death of former DFA secretary Albert del Rosario, who led the Philippines in bringing China before a United Nations tribunal to challenge Beijing’s unlawful claims in the West Philippine Sea.

Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr. lauded Del Rosario, calling him a “perfect man in his qualities which God topped up by giving him the stature commensurate with his integrity, intelligence and love of country.”

Del Rosario, 83, passed away on a flight to San Francisco on Tuesday. His remains lie in state at the Santuario de San Antonio in Forbes Park, Makati.

“He was in the clouds when God took him the rest of the way to heaven,” Locsin, also a former foreign secretary, tweeted. “The elegance was entirely of his own making. Goodbye, my friend.”

The United States Department of State offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the country’s former top diplomat.

“He will be remembered as a champion of peace, and his legacy will live on as our two nations strengthen our alliance,” the State Department said in a statement.

Foreign embassies expressed condolences over the passing of Del Rosario.

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson expressed her condolences to Del Rosario’s family and friends, saying his “dedication to the Filipino people will never be forgotten.”

“His dedication to the Filipino people and his commitment to the US-Philippine relationship will never be forgotten,” Carlson said on Twitter.

Former US ambassador to Manila Kristie Kenney said Del Rosario “represented the Philippines with pride and distinction.”

“He was unfailingly gracious to all he met. His warm personality earned him friends across the globe. I will miss him. My condolences to his family. May he rest in peace,” Kenney said.

Japanese Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa lauded Del Rosario’s leadership to uphold the rule of law in the sea, saying his contributions will never be forgotten.

He extended condolences to the family and friends of the former secretary.

“His contributions to the Philippines-Japan relationship as symbolized by the conferment of a Japanese decoration last year and his leadership to uphold the rule of law in the sea will never be forgotten,” Koshikawa said in a Twitter post.

In November, he received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun from Emperor Naruhito of Japan for being instrumental in building Japan-Philippines bilateral relationship toward becoming a “strategic partnership” and ensuring the safety of ships in the waters around the Philippines.

German Ambassador Anke Reiffenstuel lauded Del Rosario’s contribution to the Philippines’ success in the Arbitral Award.

“Deeply saddened about the passing of former DFA Secretary Albert del Rosario, a committed advocate for international rules-based order. We condole the loss of a friend, strengthening German-Philippine relations,” Reiffenstuel said.

“His leadership contributed to the Philippines’ success in the Arbitral Award on West Philippine Sea dispute,” she added.

Australian Ambassador HK Yu said Del Rosario will always be remembered for his support for the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and rules-based international order.

“I’m saddened to learn of the death of former DFAPHL Secretary Albert del Rosario,” Yu said.

The ambassador said Del Rosario was a “good friend to Australia, and did much to deepen Philippine-Australia ties.”

