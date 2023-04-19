Considering getting a second COVID-19 booster shot? What you need to know

A medical worker prepares a BioNtech-Pfizer Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a colisium in Makati City, suburban Manila on November 29, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The guidelines on the administration of second COVID-19 booster shots to the general adult population have been signed and will be released to local government units, the Department of Health said.

“We encourage all government units to integrate COVID-19 vaccination in our daily health programs and services in primary care facilities,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

Here’s what you need to know about the rollout of second booster shots:

Who can get the second booster?

The general population refers to healthy adults or those 18 years old and above.

Vergeire also said that pregnant and lactating women aged 18 and above and immunocompromised adults can get the second booster.

Initially, only health workers, people with comorbidities, and senior citizens were allowed to take their fourth vaccine shot.

When can you get the second booster?

Healthy adults may get a second booster shot at least six months after the administration of the first booster shot.

“You can still be vaccinated even after the recommended interval from the first booster dose,” the DOH said.

What vaccine brands are approved as second boosters?

AstraZeneca

Pfizer

Moderna

Why get the second booster?

The second booster will enhance the protection given by the first booster and the primary series against all variants of COVID-19.

Over 78.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, latest government data showed.

However, only 23.8 million have received their first booster dose while almost 4.4 million have gotten the second booster shot. — Gaea Katreena Cabico