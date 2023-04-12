Philippines OKs 2nd COVID-19 booster for general public

MANILA, Philippines — Most Filipinos adults are now eligible to receive second booster shots against COVID-19, the Department of Health announced Wednesday.

“We’re just waiting for the release of implementing guidelines, then we’ll start administering the second booster for the general population,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a briefing.

The development came after the country’s Food and Drug Administration updated the emergency use authorization granted to COVID-19 vaccines and the Health Technology Assessment Council issued a positive recommendation.

For months, only health workers, immunocompromised individuals, and senior citizens were allowed to take their fourth vaccine shot.

Latest government data showed that more than 78.4 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Over 23.8 million people have received their first booster dose and nearly 4.4 million have gotten their second booster shot.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.