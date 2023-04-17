DOH: COVID-19 cases up 23% in past week

Passengers flock at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on April 5, 2023, as people start going to provinces to celebrate the Holy Week.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 2,386 additional COVID-19 cases, including 20 deaths, in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From April 10 to 16, an average of 341 infections were logged in the country, marking a 23% increase from the average recorded from April 3 to 9.

Of the new cases, 17 were severe and critical.

There were 356 with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections as of Sunday.

Data from the health department showed that only 12.3% of 1,900 beds in intensive care units were used, while 17.4% of 16,791 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 20 deaths in the past week. None of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said last week that slight increases in COVID-19 cases are expected because people are more mobile as the country further opens up.

Despite the uptick, the country’s healthcare utilization remains at the “manageable level,” Vergeire said.

According to Vergeire, daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may range between 289 and 611 by May 15. The projection is based on the current transmission rate of the virus that causes COVID-19, vaccination coverage and compliance to minimum public health standards.

Meanwhile, infections in Metro Manila may reach 30 to 122 per day. — Gaea Katreena Cabico