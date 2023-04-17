^

Headlines

DOH: COVID-19 cases up 23% in past week

Philstar.com
April 17, 2023 | 5:15pm
DOH: COVID-19 cases up 23% in past week
Passengers flock at a bus terminal in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on April 5, 2023, as people start going to provinces to celebrate the Holy Week.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 2,386 additional COVID-19 cases, including 20 deaths, in the past week, the Department of Health said Monday.

From April 10 to 16, an average of 341 infections were logged in the country, marking a 23% increase from the average recorded from April 3 to 9.

Of the new cases, 17 were severe and critical.

There were 356 with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.1% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections as of Sunday.

Data from the health department showed that only 12.3% of 1,900 beds in intensive care units were used, while 17.4% of 16,791 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 20 deaths in the past week. None of those deaths occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said last week that slight increases in COVID-19 cases are expected because people are more mobile as the country further opens up.

Despite the uptick, the country’s healthcare utilization remains at the “manageable level,” Vergeire said.

According to Vergeire, daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines may range between 289 and 611 by May 15. The projection is based on the current transmission rate of the virus that causes COVID-19, vaccination coverage and compliance to minimum public health standards. 

Meanwhile, infections in Metro Manila may reach 30 to 122 per day. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver&rsquo;s license

LTO drops periodic medical exam for driver’s license

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Holders of driver’s license with five-year or 10-year validity will no longer need to undergo the prescribed periodic...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO scraps periodic medical exam requirement for driver's license holders

LTO scraps periodic medical exam requirement for driver's license holders

1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has scrapped periodic medical examination as a requirement for holders of driver’s license...
Headlines
fbtw
2nd drug case vs De Lima now up for decision &mdash; lawyer

2nd drug case vs De Lima now up for decision — lawyer

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
With this, the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 204 may promulgate its ruling on May 12, lawyer Boni Tacardon said on...
Headlines
fbtw
Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

Bahaghari warns of harmful implication of LGBTQ+ in LTO priority lane

1 day ago
This was supposedly part of the LTO's gender and development program, but Bahaghari warned this could be harmful to the LGTBQ+...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace should urge Beijing to recall ambassador over &lsquo;disgraceful statements&rsquo; &ndash; Hontiveros

Palace should urge Beijing to recall ambassador over ‘disgraceful statements’ – Hontiveros

1 day ago
The senator emphasized that the Philippines will not allow China to “decide on the future of Filipino families.”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teves still refuses to return to the country amid terrorist tag threat

Teves still refuses to return to the country amid terrorist tag threat

By Cristina Chi | 39 minutes ago
Embattled lawmaker Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) still refuses to return to Manila despite the possibility...
Headlines
fbtw
Immigration bureau: New trafficking scheme uses pilgrimage as cover

Immigration bureau: New trafficking scheme uses pilgrimage as cover

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A new trafficking scheme targeting Filipinos who wish to work abroad as household workers has them claiming to be joining...
Headlines
fbtw
Deported man accused of being NPA left Philippines under fake name

Deported man accused of being NPA left Philippines under fake name

2 hours ago
Police and immigration officials said at a streamed press conference that Casilao managed to leave the country last year under...
Headlines
fbtw
Carpio: Philippines should consider patrols with ASEAN in South China Sea

Carpio: Philippines should consider patrols with ASEAN in South China Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 hours ago
China’s so-called nine-dash line covers much of the South China Sea, including areas of the West Philippine Sea in the...
Headlines
fbtw
Arnie Teves could be first politician to be designated under Anti-Terror Law

Arnie Teves could be first politician to be designated under Anti-Terror Law

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
"If the person will not surrender, then we will have to make the world smaller for him. And that is really the purpose of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with