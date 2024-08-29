^

Tolentino goes berserk with career-high 51 points as Batang Pier disconnect FiberXers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 8:08pm
Tolentino goes berserk with career-high 51 points as Batang Pier disconnect FiberXers
Arvin Tolentino (10)
MANILA, Philippines -- Arvin Tolentino exploded for a career-high 51 points to lead the NorthPort Batang Pier over the Converge FiberXers, 135-109, in the PBA Governors' Cup Thursday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

Tolentino scored in double digits in each of the four quarters to power NorthPort to its second straight win of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

He shot 15-of-27 from the field and made all 16 of his free throws, to go with seven rebounds and three assists.

NorthPort was simply too much to handle for the FiberXers, grabbing a 15-point lead, 26-11, in the first quarter before turning it up a notch and taking a 24-point cushion, 57-33, in the second frame.

This was enough separation for the Batang Pier as the lead grew to as much as 29 points, 96-67.

“We play as a team, we have fun, kaming magkakakampi and I think that’s one big factor kung bakit maganda ‘yung nilaro namin,” Tolentino said.

“We’re positive the whole week, we were having fun but doing what we have to do. Naka-focus din kami,” he added.

The Batang Pier made 43 of their 80 shots from the field, good for 53.8%. They also made 13 of their 28 3-pointers, while making 30 of their 45 free throws.

Joshua Munzon chipped in 19 markers while Jio Jalalon had 13. Damie Cuntapay and Will Navarro added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Batang Pier. Import Venky Jois finished with just six points and 10 rebounds.

Scotty Hopson had 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for Converge. Alec Stockton followed suit with 19.

NorthPort is now holding a 2-1 win-loss record, while Converge dropped to 2-2.

