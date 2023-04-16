Immigration nabs Senegalese with fake passport

This file photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration on Sunday said it nabbed a Senegalese national who presented a fake passport and border arrival stamp when the foreigner attempted to extend his visa.

In a statement, BI chief Norman Tansignco said the Senegalese is now under investigation and will face charges for violation of Immigration laws. The foreign national will also be deported and be included in the country’s blacklist, barring him from re-entering the country.

The immigration bureau said the 37-year-old Senegalese filed an application for the extension of his tourist visa earlier in April, but BI tourist visa section chief Raymond Remigio said his team flagged various discrepancies on the man’s documentation.

Frontliner Desiree Maliksi doubted the authenticity of the passport, and referred the foreigner for secondary check.

The section later submitted his documents to BI’s forensic documents laboratory.

It was then confirmed “that the passport and border stamp presented were counterfeit,” BI said.

Tansingco then warned foreigners against forgery. He said: “Our personnel are highly-skilled in fraud detection, so schemes like this will definitely will be caught.”

“We will deport anyone who tries to defraud the system,” the immigration commissioner added. — Kristine Joy Patag