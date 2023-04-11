Philippines highlights need for â€˜more vital voicesâ€™ in push for multilateralism

^

Philippines highlights need for ‘more vital voices’ in push for multilateralism

Philstar.com
April 11, 2023 | 6:56pm
Philippine Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo pose before the start of bilateral talks at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila on July 6, 2022.
JAM STA ROSA / POOL / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines stressed the importance of multilateralism – or countries banding together for the benefit of many – and opening up spaces for “more vital voices” in ensuring inclusivity and, at the same time, resillience in the global posture.

This is important especially at a time when there are constant changes to the geopolitical structures around the world and with entities trying to undermine global stability.

“The Philippines has always endeavored to make multilateralism more constructive, more inclusive, and fair. In our region, as it is in the world, it is important that the future is determined by the interest and agency of many, not by one, two, or a few powers,” Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said in a forum early Tuesday, Manila time.

Manalo is currently in Washington DC for the 2+2 ministerial dialogue along with Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr., as they are set to meet with their American counterparts to discuss more opportunities for cooperation between the two countries. This, just as the annual Balikatan or the simulated war games formally began back home.

In his remarks, Manalo also underscored the importance of the United Nations in fostering global cooperation. The international body was formed to prevent another world war, with different committees and sub-bodies that facilitate rules and norms for the international community.

The UN provides the world an avenue for debate and international cooperation, with nations holding each other to account.

“As long as there is no credible alternative to the UN and multilateralism, we need to persevere in making them work,” Manalo said. — Kaycee Valmonte

ENRIQUE MANALO

PHILIPPINES-US TIES
