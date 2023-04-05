^

Headlines

Philippines defense, foreign affairs officials to meet with counterparts as Balikatan begins

Philstar.com
April 5, 2023 | 4:04pm
Philippines defense, foreign affairs officials to meet with counterparts as Balikatan begins
This composite shows photos of Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr.
AFP / Odd Andersen and Joeal Calupitan

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. will be in Washington next week as the United States and the Philippines discuss ways to further develop key areas of bilateral cooperation. 

The meeting coincides with the April 11 opening ceremony of this year’s war games back home, with over 17,000 American, Filipino, and Australian troops participating in this year’s Balikatan. Manalo and Galvez, along with the Philippine delegation, will be in Washington DC from April 10 to 12. 

READ: Biggest Balikatan to highlight 'whole-of-alliance' defense approach — analysts

Manalo and Galvez will be meeting with their counterparts, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III – both of whom have already visited Manila. 

In August last year, US top diplomat Blinken reaffirmed US’ “iron-clad commitment” to its Mutual Defense Treaty with the Philippines. US Defense Secretary Austin’s visit in February, on the other hand, saw the announcement of four new approved sites under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement. 

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, officials will hold talks on “important global prosperity issues” such as energy, security, trade and economic cooperation. The Philippines also sees the meeting as a way to further develop existing areas of bilateral cooperation."

Talks will also cover “identifying concrete initiatives for promoting regional security, achieving mutual economic prosperity, modernizing the alliance, and countering terrorism and other transnational crimes.”

This year’s 2+2 meeting will be the third iteration of the ministerial dialogues, which was established in 2012 and it will be the first session held since 2016. The Philippines has sought warmer diplomacy and defense ties with the United States under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration. 

While there, the DFA said Manalo will also be a keynote speaker at the CSIS ASEAN Leadership Forum to discuss how the alliance stands in the Philippines’ policies. – Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Change-of-command rites, retirement honors set for Azurin

Change-of-command rites, retirement honors set for Azurin

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has tentatively set the change-of-command ceremony and retirement honors for PNP chief Gen....
Headlines
fbtw
Magnitude 6.2-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

Magnitude 6.2-quake hits Catanduanes waters; tsunami warning issued

19 hours ago
A magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit the waters off the town of Gigmoto in Catanduanes province on Tuesday night, prompting state...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

DepEd studying proposal to revert to old acad calendar

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education said Tuesday that it will form a group to study the proposal to return to the old academic calendar...
Headlines
fbtw
Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-&ldquo;no-permit no-exam&rdquo; bills

Warning of school closures and job losses, private schools object to anti-“no-permit no-exam” bills

By Cristina Chi | 22 hours ago
While acknowledging the need to ease the financial burdens of students and their parents, the country's largest network of...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

DepEd acknowledges ACT membership legal, won't bar teachers from joining

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The statement came, though, with a caveat that teachers joining organizations should steer clear of breaking the law.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marina calls for cooperation as passengers flock to Batangas port

Marina calls for cooperation as passengers flock to Batangas port

19 minutes ago
More people are going home as April 6 and 7 are regular holidays and the April 10, Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan), has...
Headlines
fbtw
Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

Confirmed deaths in Basilan ferry fire rise to 31

38 minutes ago
Two people remained missing, while 216 were rescued.
Headlines
fbtw
Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody &mdash; DepEd

Student who brought grenade, marijuana to school now under police custody — DepEd

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
Police apprehended yesterday a Grade 10 student who was caught bringing a hand grenade and dried marijuana leaves at a public...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Major roads affected by the 6-day 'Holy Week repairs' in Metro Manila

LIST: Major roads affected by the 6-day 'Holy Week repairs' in Metro Manila

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) are set to undertake road reblocking and repairs in various major roads...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill seeks to make court proceedings available for media coverage

Bill seeks to make court proceedings available for media coverage

4 hours ago
In the Philippines, only Congress proceedings are allowed to be aired or recorded by the press. Reporters may seek permission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with