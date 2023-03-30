Romualdez to act as caretaker of Negros Oriental 3rd District during Teves' suspension

This photo shows House Speaker Martin Romualdez at the 33rd Biennial Convention of the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. in Manila Hotel, March 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — After Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.’s suspension from Congress, House of Representatives Speaker Martin Romualdez has stepped in to act as caretaker of the 3rd legislative district of Negros Oriental.

This took effect through a House memorandum dated March 23 that Romualdez had issued.

“In the interest of the people of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental, the undersigned shall act as the Legislative Caretaker of the 3rd District of Negros Oriental for the period 23 March 2023 to 22 May 2023. This order takes effect immediately,” the memorandum order stated.

As caretaker of the district, Romualdez will represent the locality temporarily vacated by Teves during his 60-day suspension – a disciplinary action that the House unanimously approved on March 23.

Teves’ suspension comes after the lawmaker refused to face the House ethics and committee panel despite the expiry of his travel authority on March 9. Teves has said that he does not want to return to the country after going abroad on February 28 due to concerns with his security following allegations of his involvement in the killing of former Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

The House ethics panel recommended Teves’ suspension based on his actions which “constitute disorderly behavior affecting the dignity, integrity, and reputation of the House of Representatives,” it said in its committee report.

Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves on Tuesday urged his brother to come home and face charges and said that assurances of security from the president himself will clear a safe path for his return.

Through his legal representatives, Teves has appealed to the panel to lift his suspension, citing grave threats to his life as valid reasons for his absence in Congress.

Department of Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla’s said Monday that Teves is "being considered" among those who planned the killing of his political rival.

The House is currently on break until May 7.