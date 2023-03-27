Reiterating 'threats' to life, Teves' lawyers appeal to lift his suspension

MANILA, Philippines (Update 6:12 p.m.) — Lawyers representing Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) appealed his 60-day suspension before the ethics and privileges committee of the House of Representatives on Monday, citing perceived threats against his life as valid reasons not to return to the country.

In a copy of the letter seen by media, lawyers Ferdinand Topacio and Joselito Lomangaya, who represent Teves, wrote that the threats to lawmaker’s life should be considered “unavoidable circumstances” which prevent his physical presence in the House.

“Everyone has a right to be cautious about the threats he perceives against his very life. The threat that Rep. Teves conceives, may therefore be said as falling under ‘unavoidable circumstances’ which prevents his physical presence in the sessions of the House,” the letter read.

The appeal letter argued that Teves should be allowed to resume his lawmaker duties as he did not exhibit “disorderly behavior” nor shirk his duties by defying the committee’s orders to return to the Philippines despite an expired travel clearance.

Teves' lawyers argued that in requesting an extension of his travel authority and a two-month leave of absence – the same duration of his current suspension – Teves was submitting to the authority of the House.

Teves also “did not disregard the authority of Congress but, in fact, continued to submit thereto by insisting to participate in session virtually. Such was, however, likewise denied,” the letter added.

The embattled lawmaker previously asked to attend the hearings of the committee through videoconference, but his colleagues rejected this due to House rules on unauthorized absences.

The committee then wrapped up its probe on Teves and recommended his 60-day suspension, which the plenary approved on March 23.

The lawyers also argued that Teves has not committed “any act that would impair the dignity and integrity and reputation of the House” except for his physical absence.

“The (committee report) implies that Rep. Teves, for his inability to appear, has to provide the committee with evidence of the serious and imminent threats to his life that he perceives. However, a belief that one’s life is threatened does not always come with demonstrable proofs,” the letter argued.

Degamo slay

Meanwhile, the House secretary-general has referred the petition of Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo — widow of the slain Negros Oriental governor — to expel Teves from being a member of Congress to the ethics and privileges committee, according to a receiving copy as shown in a News5 tweet.

Submitted on March 22 to the Office of House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Janice Degamo alleged in her 61-page letter that Teves is guilty of ordering the killing of around 30 individuals perceived to be his political rivals, and these cases remain reportedly unresolved.

In a separate interview with the media, Topacio urged authorities accusing Teves of being the mastermind behind the killing of the provincial govenor to file a case.

“File the case so it’s done and we can defend ourselves. Because with this, we cannot defend ourselves,” he said in Filipino.

Topacio also criticized Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla for tagging Teves in the Degamo case, saying that the DOJ should inhibit itself as a quasi-judicial office and should avoid closing doors to the possibility of Teves' innocence.

“‘When people hear those references, they might think subconsciously that we cannot have a finding that (Teves) has nothing to do with the Degamo murder,” Topacio added.

Remulla has said that Teves could possibly be one of the masterminds behind the killing of Degamo.

The justice secretary also claimed that a “criminal organization,” which may be linked to Teves, is possibly behind the assassination of Degamo and over a dozen other killings in the province. — With reports from Xave Gregorio and Kristine Joy Patag

--