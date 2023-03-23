^

House unsure on how unprecedented Teves suspension will be implemented

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 23, 2023 | 4:08pm
House unsure on how unprecedented Teves suspension will be implemented
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time in recent history, the House of Representatives on Wednesday imposed a 60-day suspension on a lawmaker for "disorderly behavior" after he missed an ultimatum to return to the Philippines.

What this means next for Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) depends on whether the House will deny him the same privileges that the chamber's rules dictate for preventive suspensions.

In a message to Philstar.com, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco said that recent precedents only cover preventive suspensions among lawmakers, not a suspension for disorderly behavior.

"Our precedents refer only (to) the implementation of orders of preventive suspension.  There is no recent precedent on the imposition of suspension as a penalty for disorderly behavior," Velasco said.

Historically, members of Congress have been hesitant to censure their colleagues. In 2012, convicted murderer Ruben Ecleo was dropped from the rolls as district representative of Dinagat Islands only after he was convicted for killing his wife and on separate graft and corruption cases.

House rules cited by Velasco require that members barred from attending session stop receiving their salary and other compensations. They also cannot access their office space or avail other privileges enjoyed by House lawmakers.

“In (the) past, when a member is suspended, the salaries of the member are withheld.  The staff continue to serve,” Velasco said.

House rules also dictate that vacancies in any committee should be filled up upon a motion by the majority or minority leader.

Teves, who is part of the majority bloc, is among the 13 vice chairpersons of the games and amusements committee. 

Velasco added that "there is no hard and fast rule on the appointment of a caretaker" for Teves' district while he is serving the suspension.

"This is within the full discretionary authority of the plenary," Velasco said.

Teves' continued stay abroad and failure to return to the country and perform his duties at the House "constitute disorderly behavior affecting the dignity, integrity and reputation of the House of Representatives, which warrant disciplinary action," according to the House ethics and privileges committee.

The panel previously gave Teves two deadlines to return to the country — a five-day ultimatum on March 15 and then a 24-hour ultimatum on Monday — after his travel authority expired on March 9.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. himself has urged Teves to return to the country following allegations of his involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

According to a tweet by ABS-CBN News quoting Velasco, Teves has been sent a notice of his suspension.

Velasco also said that the House is now studying a letter from Mayor Janice Degamo requesting Teves' expulsion from the House.

