House suspends Teves for 60 days for failure to return to PH

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 7:22pm
House suspends Teves for 60 days for failure to return to PH
Negros Oriental 3rd District Cong. Arnolfo Teves Jr. holds a press conference with Atty. Ferdie Topacio in Pasig City on Thursday (January 12, 2023) to plead for his family's safety after receiving reports of an alleged police raid in his residence to seize evidence on his alleged connection to e-sabong.
STAR / File Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The House of Representatives has issued a 60-day suspension against Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) after the lawmaker defied orders to return to the country.

During the plenary session on Wednesday, all 292 House lawmakers present voted unanimously to suspend the lawmaker through its adoption of the House ethics and privileges committee’s recommendations.

A copy of the committee report stated that Teves’ continued stay abroad and failure to return to the country and perform his duties at the House “constitute disorderly behavior affecting the dignity, integrity and reputation of the House of Representatives, which warrant disciplinary action.”

Rep. Felimon Espares (COOP NATCCO Partylist), committee chair, stressed during his sponsorship speech that the committee followed due process and thoroughly deliberated its decision to suspend Teves, who exhibits “disorderly behavior” during his unauthorized absence.

"Let us not be mistaken or misled of numerous insinuations and beliefs on the outcome of this investigation. We are at liberty to say that the real issue on the cases at hand is whether or not the conduct of Rep. Arnolfo 'Arnie' A. Teves Jr. in staying abroad with expired travel clearance … constitute disorderly behavior,” Espares said.

Up until Wednesday afternoon, Teves maintained that the panel failed to hear his side, based on Facebook videos posted on his page. 

The committee did not allow Teves to join their meetings through videoconference due to House rules governing his unauthorized absence.

Espares on Tuesday said the committee was left with no choice but to wrap up its investigation without hearing the absent lawmaker.

The panel previously gave Teves two deadlines to return to the country — a five-day ultimatum on March 15 and then a 24-hour ultimatum on Monday. 

House Speaker Martin Romualdez previously rejected Teves’ request to go on a two-month leave of absence, which he asked for due to concerns with his safety following allegations of his involvement in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

