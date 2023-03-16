^

CHR: Increasing threats against rights defenders justifies bill to protect them

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 16, 2023 | 3:41pm
In this Aug. 15, 2016 file photo, human rights activists light candles for the victims of extra-judicial killings around the country in the wake of "War on Drugs" campaign by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights reminded the government’s anti-communist task force on Thursday that rights defenders have repeatedly been subject to abuse, intimidation and even attempts against their lives, which makes the passage of a law that protects them necessary.

Days after the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict expressed opposition to the Human Rights Defenders’ Protection Act, the human rights body expressed its support for the measure in light of the mounting incidents it has monitored against Filipino human rights defenders. 

"The CHR's inquiry on the situation of human rights defenders in the Philippines published in 2020 revealed that for standing up for the rights of the weak, vulnerable, and marginalized, human rights defenders often face vilification, red-tagging, violence, and even death," the human rights body said.

House Bill 77, which has hurdled the committee level at the House of Representatives, aims to strengthen protections for human rights defenders by spelling out the rights they are entitled to and guaranteeing their safety from intimidation and threats. 

Representatives from the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict claimed Monday that the bill would "make several laws to combat terrorism...as mere toothless paper tigers." It also claimed that making it illegal to subject rights defenders to acts of intimidation, reprisal and derogatory labeling was "unwarranted and impermissible, because of the classification in favor of human rights defenders is not justified."

The CHR emphasized that there has already been “international recognition for the important role played by human rights defenders” in fighting for others’ human rights and respect for rule of law. 

Government’s responsibility to ensure rights remain protected 

The human rights body also reminded the government that it is their “legal and moral obligation” to ensure the protection of human rights defenders, which also “contribute to the development of the country in a democratic and peaceful way.”

In February, the human rights delegation of the European Parliament urged the Marcos administration to pass a law protecting human rights defenders to further show its commitment to upholding human rights in the country. Their assessment of the Philippines' human rights situation showed that while there are fewer human rights violations under Marcos, its refusal to cooperate with the International Criminal Court on charges related to the drug war shows inadequate commitment to upholding the rule of law.

The human rights body also urged the government to "work towards improving the bill" and directly address the provisions it has reservations on.

"In the end, human rights defenders should not be seen as foes," the CHR said.

HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDERS PROTECTION ACT
