Australia donates training facilities to Air Force, thanks PHL support for submarine acquisition

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Air Force (PAF) received training facilities from Australia through the Philippines-Australia Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program (EDCP) on Monday.

According to a statement from the Department of National Defense on Tuesday, the air force received a close air support part task trainer, a classroom, and a debriefing facility from Australia. Australian Ambassador to the Philippines HK Yu officially turned over the facilities, along with their corresponding documents, on Monday.

“With this facility, the PAF will be able to address the technical training opportunities such as the use of simulator and actually flight events,” Defense Acting Undersecretary Angelito de Leon said, quoting Defense Officer-in-Charge Carlito Galvez Jr.

The department said the donation is in line with the Philippines-Australia Enhanced Defense Cooperation Program (EDCP), which was inked in December 2019.

Under the agreement, the Australian Defense Force will further support the Philippines’ counterterrorism efforts, allowing joint military exercises and disaster relief efforts.

So pleased to visit @TeamAFP’s 710 Special Operations Wing to open a simulation facility supporting our combat air control efforts with the @PhilAirForce, deepening our cooperation! ?????? pic.twitter.com/lma61DU8ej — HK Yu PSM (@AusAmbPH) March 13, 2023

The DND said the recent donation will be used for the pilots and personnel of the PAF’s 710th Special Operations Wing, providing support for ground troops on combat operations.

Australia’s plan to buy nuclear-powered submarines

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Australian Ambassador Yu also thanked Manila for backing Canberra as it seeks “to become a more capable defense partner in the region.”

Australia is investing in capabilities to meet the challenges of our strategic circumstances and ensure the #IndoPacific remains stable, secure and prosperous. We are grateful for the Philippines’ support as Australia seeks to become a more capable defence partner in the region. https://t.co/ON5Ymynl3n — HK Yu PSM (@AusAmbPH) March 14, 2023

Australia will purchase up to five US nuclear-powered submarines in the coming years to replace its aging diesel-powered submarine fleet, then collaborate with Britain and the United States on building a new nuclear submarine, a US official said Monday.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that three conventionally armed, nuclear-powered Virginia class vessels would be sold "over the course of the 2030s," with the "possibility of going up to five if that is needed."

The new model, also nuclear-powered and carrying conventional weapons, is a longer-term project and will be dubbed the SSN-AUKUS, he said. — with reports from Agence France-Presse