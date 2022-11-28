^

Headlines

Philippines, Australia to strengthen defense cooperation

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
November 28, 2022 | 12:00am
Senior Philippine and Australian foreign affairs and defense officials convened in Manila on Friday for the 6th Philippines-Australia Strategic Dialogue. PASD – the main forum for the two countries to discuss and coordinate on strategic priorities and matters of mutual importance – was last held virtually in 2020.
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines and Australia have committed to strengthen their foreign and defense cooperation and collaboration on maritime security and transnational crimes.

Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for bilateral relations and ASEAN affairs Ma. Theresa Lazaro and Department of National Defense Undersecretary for civil, veterans and reserve affairs Franco Nemesio Gacal led the Philippine delegation.

Heading the Australian side were Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade deputy secretary for Southeast Asia and global partners Michelle Chan and Department of Defense acting deputy secretary for strategy, policy and industry Hugh Jeffrey.

The DFA said both sides shared updates on their respective foreign and defense policies and priorities, took stock of progress made in bilateral relationship, discussed upcoming activities and shared views on regional dynamics.

The two countries expressed their ongoing commitment to supporting a rules-based regional order with ASEAN at the center.

