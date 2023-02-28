Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar to visit Manila on March 1-2

Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim (C) leaves the Finance Ministry building for the Parliament to deliver his 2023 budget speech, in Putrajaya on February 24, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will be hosting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim this week, from March 1 to 2.

Anwar will be the first head of government to go on an official visit to the country under President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s administration.

"The two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to discuss areas of mutual concern such as political, security, and economic cooperation, as well as people-to-people ties. They are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues," the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marcos Jr. will also host a dinner banquet for his Malaysian counterpart.

Anwar to deliver lecture, meet with Malaysian community

According to Malaysia's foreign affairs ministry, Anwar will also be traveling with his ministers for foreign affairs and for home affairs, the minister of entrepreneur and cooperatives development, and other officials from relevant ministries and agencies.

While in the Philippines, Anwar will also deliver a public lecture called "30 Years After Asian Renaissance: Strategic Takeaways for ASEAN" at the University of the Philippines.

He will also meet members of the Malaysian diaspora in the Philippines.

"[The visit] will provide an excellent opportunity for both sides to advance the partnership for progress, guided by shared interest, increase political and economic cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges," Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a separate statement.

The Philippines' was Malaysia's 15th largest trading partner and fifth among fellow ASEAN member states, with USD9.42 billion in trade engagements in 2022.

Anwar was elected the 10th prime minister of Malaysia last November. A long-time opposition leader, he was elected to head a unity government in a shaky alliance with the graft-tainted party of his former political rivals.

Like Marcos Jr., Anwar’s first foreign trip in January was to Indonesia, which considers Kuala Lumpur as its fifth biggest export market.

In his time as a youth activist, Anwar had expressed admiration for Philippine national hero Jose Rizal, whom he describes as "a true Asian renaissance man," according to a report by The Guardian. – Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Agence France-Presse