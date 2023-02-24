Welcoming ICC probe will show Philippines' commitment to human rights — EU lawmakers

Visiting Members of the European Parliament's Sub-Committee on Human Rights led by Hannah Neumann met with some members of the Senate of the Philippines Committee on Human Rights and its chair, Senator Francis Tolentino, Feb. 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — While there appears to be an improvement in the state of human rights under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., visiting members of the European Parliament said that allowing the International Criminal Court to conduct its probe would be the “perfect way” for the government to signal its full commitment to human rights.

The European Parliament delegation on Friday noted the government’s slow pace in investigating cases of extrajudicial killings – with only 25 cases filed and three people sentenced out of the alleged 6,000 people killed – and said that allowing the ICC to enter could help ensure accountability.

In a press conference, Hannah Neumann said that their visit took stock of the current human rights situation and noted a change in the focus of the government’s approach to curbing illegal drugs.

“We also clearly note the president's commitment to change the focus of the so-called war on drugs away from a punitive and deadly approach towards more prevention and rehabilitation,” Neumann said.

“We note however that extrajudicial killings go on under the new administration. And we understand the importance of investigating each and every case of extra-judicial killing to ensure the accountability of perpetrators and fight impunity,” Neumann added.

The visit from the European Parliament’s subcommittee on human rights was initially scheduled before the pandemic as a reaction to the bloody war on drugs led by former President Rodrigo Duterte and the “huge amount of extrajudicial killings.” It was postponed due to lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its assessment of the human rights situation since Marcos was elected in May 2022 also takes into account the country’s chances of continued enjoyment of key trade privileges, an agreement in which the European Union (EU) requires countries to adhere to human rights standards, among others.

“We further want to underline (that) we'd be happy to see the Philippines rejoining the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which by the way, all members of the European Union are signatories. Because it would reinforce the government’s commitment to fighting impunity in the country,” Neumann said.

During their three-day visit, the European Union lawmakers held discussions with members of the Senate and the House of Representatives, where Duterte’s congressional allies expressed opposition toward the purpose of the delegation’s visit.

Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa said on Thursday that the lawmakers acted like "world police" for initiating a discussion with Filipino senators on the extrajudicial killings that took place under Duterte. Dela Rosa led the Philippine National Police as chief at the height of the drug war in 2016.

Human rights protection a ‘pillar’ for trade agreement

Neumann said the European Union's trade agreement with countries, or the Generalized System of Preferences Plus (GSP+), is built on two pillars, one of which concerns "the implementation of international standards when it comes to human rights, labor rights, social rights and the environment."

Meanwhile, Rep. Benny Abante, who chairs the House human rights committee, said that the European Union should not link the country's human rights situation with its application for tariff privileges, according to a BusinessWorld report.

Under GSP+, more than 6,000 Philippine products can be exported to Europe duty-free.

The agreement is set to expire later this year, after which the European Union will be “assessing” the application of the Philippines and reassessing GSP+ as a whole, Neumann said.

Neumann added that the agreement “comes with strings attached” so that it remains a positive relationship.

“We have to see a positive trajectory because we make this trade agreement so that countries can improve,” Neumann said.

Calls to decriminalize libel, free political prisoners

Members of the delegation also called on the government to decriminalize libel and cyberlibel and to pass legislation that would protect human rights defenders.

After a visit to former senator Leila De Lima, the delegation also reiterated its calls for her immediate release and for the courts to drop all charges against her.

“We express the same request for all political prisoners in the country who are less prominent but still remain in custody,” Neumann added.