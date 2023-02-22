CHR: Probe into slay of election officer in Sultan Kudarat ongoing

This photo provided by the Commission on Elections shows the vehicle where municipal election officer Haviv Maindan was gunned down in Sultan Kudarat.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday that it has started a quick response operation related to the killing of an officer who served the Commission on Elections since 2007.

Initial police reports indicate that municipal election officer Haviv Maindan was gunned down in broad daylight while traveling along Lambayong National Highway in Sultan Kudarat on February 13. Maindan sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of his body, while his companion managed to avoid the gunshots.

CHR condemned the violent incident that has stoked immense fear among the victim’s family and the communities there. The gunmen who allegedly ambushed Maindan and fled immediately after have also yet to be identified, according to the human rights body.

“CHR joins the Commission on Elections in condemning this alleged violation of human rights. We stress that no one should be arbitrarily deprived of life without just cause and due process of the law,” CHR said.

The commission also said that it welcomes Comelec’s provision of support and legal assistance to the family of Maindan and that it acknowledges the “swift action” of police authorities to conduct a probe into the attack.

The Comelec said in a February 13 statement that it is now coordinating with the Philippine National Police as it conducts its hot pursuit operations to locate and arrest the assailants.

“Election Officer Maindan will be turning 56 March this year, having rendered 15 years of faithful government service in the Comelec since 2007. His untimely demise left behind his wife and four children, all of whom are still in school,” Comelec said. “They all have lost a loving husband and an ever-doting and caring father.”

The elections agency also condemned the brazen attack on Maindan, vowing that it will “not rest until justice is served.”