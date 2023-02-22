^

Headlines

CHR: Probe into slay of election officer in Sultan Kudarat ongoing

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 22, 2023 | 4:33pm
CHR: Probe into slay of election officer in Sultan Kudarat ongoing
This photo provided by the Commission on Elections shows the vehicle where municipal election officer Haviv Maindan was gunned down in Sultan Kudarat.
Comelec, release

MANILA, Philippines —  The Commission on Human Rights said Wednesday that it has started a quick response operation related to the killing of an officer who served the Commission on Elections since 2007. 

Initial police reports indicate that municipal election officer Haviv Maindan was gunned down in broad daylight while traveling along Lambayong National Highway in Sultan Kudarat on February 13. Maindan sustained gunshot wounds on different parts of his body, while his companion managed to avoid the gunshots. 

CHR condemned the violent incident that has stoked immense fear among the victim’s family and the communities there. The gunmen who allegedly ambushed Maindan and fled immediately after have also yet to be identified, according to the human rights body.

“CHR joins the Commission on Elections in condemning this alleged violation of human rights. We stress that no one should be arbitrarily deprived of life without just cause and due process of the law,” CHR said.

The commission also said that it welcomes Comelec’s provision of support and legal assistance to the family of Maindan and that it acknowledges the “swift action” of police authorities to conduct a probe into the attack.  

The Comelec said in a February 13 statement that it is now coordinating with the Philippine National Police as it conducts its hot pursuit operations to locate and arrest the assailants.

“Election Officer Maindan will be turning 56 March this year, having rendered 15 years of faithful government service in the Comelec since 2007. His untimely demise left behind his wife and four children, all of whom are still in school,” Comelec said. “They all have lost a loving husband and an ever-doting and caring father.”

The elections agency also condemned the brazen attack on Maindan, vowing that it will “not rest until justice is served.”

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The International Criminal Court cannot summarily oust President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

'Last trip': Individual traditional jeepneys to stop operations after June 30

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Individual operators of traditional jeepneys will no longer be allowed to continue their operations after June 30, 2023 —...
Headlines
fbtw
Police say suspect in Lanao del Sur guv ambush killed in shootout

Police say suspect in Lanao del Sur guv ambush killed in shootout

8 hours ago
Police said one of the suspects in the ambush on Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong Jr. was killed in a shootout.
Headlines
fbtw
US underscores support for West Philippine Sea, opportunities for cooperation

US underscores support for West Philippine Sea, opportunities for cooperation

5 hours ago
Defense ministers of the United States and the Philippines discussed ways to deepen cooperation, touching on possibly tapping...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education said Monday that it did not purchase the alleged overpriced camera seen in photos bearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Dredging, seabed quarrying in Manila Bay seen to threaten fisheries production

Dredging, seabed quarrying in Manila Bay seen to threaten fisheries production

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 minutes ago
An organization of scientists on Wednesday warned that not only coastal ecosystems but also the country’s fisheries...
Headlines
fbtw
Criminal act vs New Zealander tourist shot dead in Makati &lsquo;not reflective of Pinoys&rsquo; &mdash; DOT

Criminal act vs New Zealander tourist shot dead in Makati ‘not reflective of Pinoys’ — DOT

By Rosette Adel | 22 minutes ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday condemned “in the strongest possible terms” the criminal act on a tourist...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines still overwhelmingly Catholic

Philippines still overwhelmingly Catholic

By Xave Gregorio | 34 minutes ago
The number of Filipinos who identified as Roman Catholic in the latest census rose by around five million to over 85 million...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Australia explore possibility of South China Sea joint maritime patrols

Philippines, Australia explore possibility of South China Sea joint maritime patrols

50 minutes ago
Just as the Philippines resumes its joint maritime patrols with the United States, Manila is now also exploring the possibility...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Our lives, culture are priceless,&rsquo; say marchers vs Kaliwa Dam

‘Our lives, culture are priceless,’ say marchers vs Kaliwa Dam

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
For Dumagat-Remontados who oppose the P12.2-billion Kaliwa Dam, the impacts of the destruction that will be caused by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with