WATCH: Comparing the airport fiascos of the USA and the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Both the Philippines and the United States of America have experienced their airport problems a few weeks into the new year.

While what happened to the two countries was not exactly similar, their respective citizens and politicians seem to have reacted in the same manner.

The US Federal Aviation Administration and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines both ruled out cyberattacks as the reason behind their respective aviation issues.