^

Headlines

After tense week, mining firm says exploration activities on Sibuyan Island on hold

Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 4:02pm
After tense week, mining firm says exploration activities on Sibuyan Island on hold
Residents of Sibuyan Island put up a barricade to protest the mining exploration activities in the area.
Twitter / Rodne Galicha

MANILA, Philippines — Altai Philippines Mining Corp. said Monday that it is stopping its "exploration and testing activities" in Sibuyan Island, Romblon that prompted residents to put up a barricade to register their opposition to mining.

The announcement comes after the company's trucks, assisted by the Philippine National Police, broke through a line of people who wanted to block them from leaving with nickel ore. The mining company said over the weekend that it had a right to seek police assistance against the residents.

"We have decided to voluntarily halt all exploration and testing activities in Sibuyan Island and to continue our full cooperation and coordination with the relevant authorities to address any concerns or issues that have been raised," AMPC said in a statement.

AMPC stressed that maintaining peace and order and ensuring the concerns and welfare of the residents of the island are their priority.

It said that they will take the opportunity to "address all recent concerns brought up against our Sibuyan exploration."

"We look forward to working with all stakeholders to resolve any outstanding concerns," it continued.

READ: Sibuyan folk fear nickel mining will destroy 'Galapagos of Asia'

The residents asserted that mining has no place in a small island ecosystem as it may damage Sibuyan’s forests and river systems, and disrupt the lives of locals.

According to notices of violation posted by Alyansa Tigil Mina, APMC was found violating four laws, which include the country’s water code, the foreshore lease agreement and salvage zone construction activities, the construction of causeway without the proper Environmental Compliance Certificates, and the clearing of trees without a permit.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, earlier Monday, filed a resolution urging the upper chamber to conduct a legislative inquity into the mining activities in the island in the hopes that the government will conserve the island’s flora and fauna and protect its residents from ecological devastation.

"The Senate should hear all stakeholders and unravel the layers of issues that have plagued Sibuyan Island for decades. Large-scale mining is already damaging the environment, and it seems the mining company violated laws in the conduct of its business," the minority lawmaker added. — Kristine Joy Patag with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico

MINING

ROMBLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over 'unacceptable' violation

US shoots down Chinese spy balloon over 'unacceptable' violation

By Paul Handley | 1 day ago
A US fighter jet on Saturday shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the Pentagon said, over what...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island
play

Women of Siargao's Sugba Lagoon take charge in tourism recovery of the island

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
These women are part of the 131-member Barangay Caub Marine Association, a people’s organization composed mostly of...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 22 hours ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA &ndash; DND

Philippines sovereignty to be upheld under EDCA – DND

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
With more American troops soon joining Filipino soldiers at four new military facilities under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation...
Headlines
fbtw
Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

Billionaire, former trade minister Roberto Ongpin, 86

By Iris Gonzales | 17 hours ago
Tycoon, former trade minister, Harvard-trained businessman, empire builder and deal maker extraordinaire Roberto V. Ongpin...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US lawmakers clash over Biden's handling of Chinese balloon

US lawmakers clash over Biden's handling of Chinese balloon

By Brian Knowlton | 11 hours ago
With efforts to retrieve balloon debris continuing off the South Carolina coast one day after a US fighter jet downed the...
Headlines
fbtw
Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

Comfort women not on Marcos Jr. Japan trip agenda

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Malacañang has turned down the appeal of a comfort women’s group for President Marcos to take up the cause of...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA issues warning vs fake botox

FDA issues warning vs fake botox

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has cautioned the public over the sale of counterfeit versions of prescribed drugs for wrinkle...
Headlines
fbtw
Romualdez, Sara reelected as Lakas-CMD officials

Romualdez, Sara reelected as Lakas-CMD officials

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The country’s most dominant party, the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats, elected its new national officers and members...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;1st half of presidency best time for Cha-cha&rsquo;

‘1st half of presidency best time for Cha-cha’

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
The best time to draft new economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution is within the first half of any administration, according...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with