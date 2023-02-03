^

Climate and Environment

Police break up barricade of Sibuyan residents resisting mining ops

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 12:38pm

CAGAYAN DE ORO, Philippines — Two people were hurt after police dispersed a human barricade formed by residents of Sibuyan Island in Romblon in response to the sudden escalation of mining activities there, environmental groups reported on Friday.

Videos posted by groups Alyansa Tigil Mina and Living Laudato Si’ showed local police dispersing community members protesting the operations of Altai Philippines Mining Corporation (APMC) on Sibuyan Island.

This allowed three trucks of APMC carrying nickel ore for export to pass through.

Sibuyanons are opposing the extraction of nickel ore on the island, saying it will disrupt Sibuyan’s intact ecosystems, including Mt. Guiting Guiting Natural Park, and the livelihood of locals.

According to the residents, the mining company failed to secure permits at the local level.

“On these grounds, and in the context of years of resistance of Sibuyanons against mining on their island, the people’s barricade is just and legitimate,” Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment said.

Environmentalist Rodne Galicha, a resident of Sibuyan Island, accused the mining firm of conniving with the Philippine National Police and local politicians.

“This act of protecting the mining company is unacceptable knowing that there are violations and deception from the very start they stepped foot on the island,” said Galicha, executive director of non-profit Living Laudato Si'.

Philstar.com sought the comment of the PNP, but it has yet to respond as of posting.

Call for probe

Galicha urged local governments in Romblon to issue a cease and desist against the mining firm, and the House of Representatives and the Senate to conduct a hearing in aid of legislation.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said the upper chamber is “open to any environmental degradation claims that need to be investigated.”

“If there’s a resolution filed, we can do that,” Zubiri said on the sidelines of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources’ multi-stakeholder forum in Cagayan De Oro City on Friday.

DENR Secretary Toni Yulo-Loyzaga on Thursday said the agency “will take a good look” at the issue of mining on the island.

In a letter to Philstar.com, Mines and Geosciences Bureau MIMAROPA regional director Glenn Marcelo Noble said the activities of APMC is “legal” because it has an approved work program.

“Rest assured that this office shall monitor all the activities of Altai under its mineral production sharing agreement contract and strictly enforce all the relevant laws and policies for the protection of the environment while strengthening the economy,” he said.

MINING

ROMBLON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Police break up barricade of Sibuyan residents resisting mining ops
1 hour ago

Police break up barricade of Sibuyan residents resisting mining ops

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
Videos posted by groups Alyansa Tigil Mina and Living Laudato Si’ showed local police dispersing community members protesting...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Limited budget, lack of manpower hamper DENR&rsquo;s work
5 hours ago

Limited budget, lack of manpower hamper DENR’s work

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“Unfortunately, the way we are set up, the fiscal space is very tight,” DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
DENR engaging with various stakeholders on mining concerns
21 hours ago

DENR engaging with various stakeholders on mining concerns

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 hours ago
“We’re here to listen and until we can be satisfied that we’ve heard all stakeholders, we cannot achieve...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
PHL declares Siargao town's mangrove forest 'wetland of international importance'
1 day ago

PHL declares Siargao town's mangrove forest 'wetland of international importance'

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Manila’s recognition of Del Carmen’s mangrove forest on World Wetlands Day is expected by environment officials...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
NCIP says to help seek court suspension of Masungi operations
1 day ago

NCIP says to help seek court suspension of Masungi operations

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
"If the injunction is granted, Masungi’s operations in the area would stop, and the indigenous people can enjoy their...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Second Indonesia tiger attack in days, hunt ongoing
1 day ago

Second Indonesia tiger attack in days, hunt ongoing

1 day ago
Sumatran tigers — targeted by poachers for their body parts — are considered critically endangered by the International...
Climate and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with