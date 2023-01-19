^

Headlines

DOJ suspends Bantag further for allowing Palparan interview in Bilibid

Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 6:39pm
DOJ suspends Bantag further for allowing Palparan interview in Bilibid
This 2018 photo shows convicted kidnapper and retired general Jovito Palparan Jr., who was transferred to the New Bilibid Prison that year.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has put suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag on preventive suspension for 90 days more without pay for allowing convicted kidnapper Jovito Palparan to appear in a televised interview without clearance.

Palparan, also a former congressman and a retired general, was interviewed at the New Bilibid Prison on March 30, 2022 for a program on the SMNI media network.

The interview also prompted calls to revoke SMNI's license to broadcast on free TV for allowing Palparan — who was convicted of kidnapping in 2018 and is serving his sentence for the kidnapping and disappearance of  two University of the Philippines students — to go on air to supposedly spread false information and to defame people, and for failing to be fair in its reporting.

READ: SMNI shutdown sought over Palparan interview, red-tagging

In documents signed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla dated January 17, the DOJ noted that the interview was conducted without getting approval for PDL interview and did not comply with the rules on the conduct of interviews. 

Bantag was given 10 days to file his response to the formal charges.

"Failure on the respondent’s part to submit his answer within the prescribed period shall be construed as a waiver thereof, and this department shall immediately conduct the formal investigation upon notice of the scheduled date of hearing," Remulla said.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

11 hours ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

10 hours ago
The shear line, the northeast monsoon, and a number of low pressure areas have been dumping rain across the country since...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR expresses concern over strip search of political prisoners&rsquo; female kin

CHR expresses concern over strip search of political prisoners’ female kin

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights reminded jail authorities on Thursday to comply with international rules after a family member...
Headlines
fbtw
Embassy requests financial aid to repatriate Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia

Embassy requests financial aid to repatriate Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia

5 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs is now working on the repatriation of eight Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia over the cryptocurrency...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR
play

PAGASA: Two LPAs spotted inside PAR

2 days ago
The first LPA was spotted 290 kilometers east of Maasin City in Southern Leyte. Another LPA was seen 125 km west northwest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched

Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched

5 hours ago
“The Wellness Movement,” which is supported by the World Health Organization and the Australian government, is...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to improve online connectivity, cyber security

Marcos vows to improve online connectivity, cyber security

By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
President Marcos, cognizant of low internet speed and access in the Philippines, vowed to undertake measures to improve online...
Headlines
fbtw
No surge in COVID-19 admissions after holidays

No surge in COVID-19 admissions after holidays

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Contrary to previous projections, no surge in COVID-19 hospital admissions was reported during or even after the Yuletide...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec cleared of security breaches concealment in 2022 polls

Comelec cleared of security breaches concealment in 2022 polls

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has been cleared of liability for concealment of security breaches in the general elections on...
Headlines
fbtw
450,000 MT of sugar eyed for importation

450,000 MT of sugar eyed for importation

By Danessa Rivera | 20 hours ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration has proposed to import 450,000 metric tons of sugar this year following the instruction...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with