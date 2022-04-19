^

Headlines

Court asked: Cite PCOO's Badoy, Quiboloy network in contempt over Palparan interview

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
April 19, 2022 | 5:15pm
Court asked: Cite PCOO's Badoy, Quiboloy network in contempt over Palparan interview
This 2018 photo shows convicted kidnapper and retired general Jovito Palparan Jr., who was transferred to the New Bilibid Prison that year.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyers representing the families of victims of Jovito Palparan has asked the Court of Appeals to cite SMNI Network and Presidential Communications Undersecretary Lorraine Badoy for contempt over their interview of the convicted former general.

The National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers has also asked the Court of Appeals First Division to order the Bureau of Corrections to move Palparan to the Maximum Security Facility from the Minimum Security Facility where he has reportedly been staying since he was transferred to the New Bilibid Prison.

The lawyers, who served as private prosecutors in the case, also urged the CA to direct the denial of all requests from the media to interview Palparan and "terminate all the special privileges and treatment" for the convicted kidnapper.

This was after a two-hour interview of Palparan aired on SMNI — with Badoy interviewing him — and was carried on the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict's social media page.

"The subject media interview constitutes improper conduct that directly tends to degrade the administration of justice. It is a rabid act of disinformation at the behest of the government’s counterinsurgency body where the appellant (Palparan) was hailed as a ‘hero,’ while the disappeared victims and the undersigned counsel were red-tagged as ‘communist terrorists,’" the NUPL told the CA.

In 2018, the Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 15 found Palparan guilty of kidnapping and serious illegal detention over the disappearance of UP students Karen Empeño and Sherlyn Cadapan in 2006. The case has been elevated at the CA.

NUPL said Palparan still faces a string of criminal cases before Malolos RTC 15.

Media interviews

Despite the reclusion perpetua sentence imposed on Palparan, he has been interviewed at least twice, the NUPL noted.

In August 2019, vlogger Mocha Uson — then an appointee at the Presidential Communications Operations Office — interviewed Palparan, without permission from the appeals court or from Malolos court where Palparan faces other pending cases.

On March 20, Palparan appeared in an interview on the network owned by pastor and alleged human trafficker Appolo quiboloy without the knowledge of the Department of Justice or the courts.

After the interview drew flak, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he would "rather BuCor consult the DOJ, as its mother agency, on matters of public interest that may give rise to legal questions or involve policy considerations."

NUPL said in their motion that "[S]ection 5 (d), Part 4, Chapter 3 of the 2000 Bureau of Corrections Operations Manual clearly provides that: ‘The Superintendent may deny the request for interview in any of the following: … The inmate is the accused or otherwise involved in a pending criminal case."

Stressing that civil and political rights of inmates are deemed restricted while serving their sentence, the NUPL said: "Clearly, the request for media interview by SMNI of appellant Palparan should not have been granted, but denied outright."

Interview to 'vindicate' convicted kidnapper

The lawyers also pointed out that the interview started with Badoy — identified in some suits filed against her as Lorraine Badoy-Partosa — claiming they aim to “honor and vindicate” Palparan and claiming further that the cases he was convicted for were trumped up.

SMNI is owned by Apollo Quiboloy, the spiritual adviser of President Rodrigo Duterte and who has been indicted for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children; conspiracy; and bulk cash smuggling.

The network regularly reports misleading and false claims, gives platforms to politicians who make unfounded remarks, and red-tags government critics and activists despite lack of substantial evidence. Badoy, meanwhile, is known for red-tagging.

The interview also discussed merits of the kidnapping and serious illegal detention case that is under appeal and the other pending cases which violated the sub judice rule, they added.

"All the foregoing clearly show that accused [Palparan] enjoys special privileges and is being given special treatment while serving his sentence for the crimes of which he has been convicted and being detained to answer for his other crimes," the motion read.

"For these reasons, appellant Palparan, Lorraine Badoy and SMNI Network should be cited in contempt, not to muzzle free speech, but to prevent an outrage to appellant Palparan’s victims and their families who long for justice, as well as to preserve the dignity of the courts in the administration of justice," they added.

According to the Rules of Court, if a respondent is found guilty of indirect contempt, they may be punished by a fine or imprisonment or both.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

JOVITO PALPARAN

LORRAINE BADOY

NATIONAL UNION OF PEOPLES LAWYERS

NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it
play

Moreno defends 'Withdraw Leni' call as Lacson distances self from it

1 day ago
“It’s just a fair call. What they had said before, they also heard from themselves. Nothing unusual,” Moreno...
Headlines
fbtw
2 military personnel convicted of murder of Bayan Muna activist in 2010

2 military personnel convicted of murder of Bayan Muna activist in 2010

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
It took 12 years for activists to score a legal victory in the 2010 killing of a Bayan Muna coordinator and activist in Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

Volunteer group renamed 'IMK Leni' after shifting support from Moreno

1 day ago
Formerly called Ikaw Muna Pilipinas, the volunteer network has 20,000 active members and 200,000 to 300,000 volunteers...
Headlines
fbtw
Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine Ambassador to China, passes away

Chito Sta. Romana, Philippine Ambassador to China, passes away

7 hours ago
"The Department of Foreign Affairs offers its sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Ambassador Chito, to our...
Headlines
fbtw
Four hurt as gunshots disrupt meeting between Ka Leody, Manobo community on land issues

Four hurt as gunshots disrupt meeting between Ka Leody, Manobo community on land issues

By Kaycee Valmonte | 4 hours ago
“Ang pagkilos nila ay para bawiin ang lupang kinamkam sa mga indigenous people. Ilan sa mga kasamahan nilang IPs ay...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Lorraine Badoy sued &mdash; again &mdash; at Ombudsman for labeling Maria Ressa as state enemy

Lorraine Badoy sued — again — at Ombudsman for labeling Maria Ressa as state enemy

1 hour ago
"These posts by [Badoy] have served as the rallying point for other persons to attack and harass myself, Rappler, and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

Ex-Aksyon Demokratiko members 'disappointed' in Isko Moreno after press conference

By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
“I suspect there is a someone big behind this sinister ploy that makes it appear that more volunteers and party members...
Headlines
fbtw
Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

Kerwin Espinosa moved to BJMP Taguig facility

3 hours ago
Confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa, a high-profile detainee, has been transferred to a Bureau of Jail Management and Penology...
Headlines
fbtw
DILG: Almost 9,000 uniformed personnel deployed for 'Agaton' rescue operations

DILG: Almost 9,000 uniformed personnel deployed for 'Agaton' rescue operations

4 hours ago
"Responding to the urgent need to assist our kababayans...even before the land-fall we had already positioned our firefighters...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec holds back P90-million payment to Smartmatic over alleged data breach

Comelec holds back P90-million payment to Smartmatic over alleged data breach

By Angelica Y. Yang | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has withheld P90 million of payment to poll technology provider Smartmatic due to an...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with