^

Headlines

Embassy requests financial aid to repatriate Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia

Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 2:40pm
Embassy requests financial aid to repatriate Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia
Passengers crowd the departure lobby while others set up camp inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Monday midnight, Jan. 2, 2023 as the influx of passengers still builds up despite announcements made by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista that the airport is back to normal operations around 5:50 PM on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Numerous flights were canceled earlier due to a technical glitch and the power outage at the Air Traffic Management Center of the NAIA.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs is now working on the repatriation of eight Filipinos trafficked in Cambodia over the cryptocurrency scheme bared over a Senate hearing in November. 

The department said the trafficking scheme has been ongoing for months. Chinese mafia perpetrators recruit Filipinos for data encoding or call center jobs but they end up being forced to scam other individuals while based across Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. 

“Our Embassy in Phnom Penh has officially requested the DFA for funding for financial assistance for the Filipinos and also for the tickets so we’re going to fund it,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said in a televised interview with CNN Philippines’ “The Source” on Thursday. 

“Hopefully, that means that pretty soon they’ll be going home.”

RELATED: DFA working to bring home 'up to 100' trafficking victims from Southeast Asia

Sen. Risa Hontiveros bared the trafficking scheme in a Senate session late last year, after 12 Filipino OFWs who fell victim to the large-scale human trafficking operations were repatriated by the DFA. 

Aside from being tricked into scamming other individuals, the OFWs were also subjected to abuse whenever they do not meet their quota. 

READ: Hontiveros bares fake job ads, trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

"This is an industrial complex that involves various actors from around Southeast Asia and beyond. Maybe all these criminals who are abusive and who take advantage of Filipinos who just wanted to get decent jobs are connected,” Hontiveros said Wednesday. — Kaycee Valmonte with reports from Xave Gregorio and Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

OVERSEAS FILIPINO WORKERS

OVERSEAS FILIPINOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

8 hours ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

7 hours ago
The shear line, the northeast monsoon, and a number of low pressure areas have been dumping rain across the country since...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec cleared of security breaches concealment in 2022 polls

Comelec cleared of security breaches concealment in 2022 polls

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has been cleared of liability for concealment of security breaches in the general elections on...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows to improve online connectivity, cyber security

Marcos vows to improve online connectivity, cyber security

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos, cognizant of low internet speed and access in the Philippines, vowed to undertake measures to improve online...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR expresses concern over strip search of political prisoners&rsquo; female kin

CHR expresses concern over strip search of political prisoners’ female kin

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights reminded jail authorities on Thursday to comply with international rules after a family member...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DepEd says to tighten procurement process after Senate probe into laptop deal

DepEd says to tighten procurement process after Senate probe into laptop deal

By Cristina Chi | 16 minutes ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) vowed to plug the gaps in its procurement process after a Senate panel recommended graft...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate panel wants DepEd, PS-DBM execs charged over &lsquo;overpriced&rsquo; laptops

Senate panel wants DepEd, PS-DBM execs charged over ‘overpriced’ laptops

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Among the former officials who the panel recommended to be slapped with charges are former Education Undersecretary Alain...
Headlines
fbtw
Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched

Mental health, well-being initiative for health workers launched

2 hours ago
“The Wellness Movement,” which is supported by the World Health Organization and the Australian government, is...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says 'no point' in building up Philippine armory

Marcos says 'no point' in building up Philippine armory

3 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he is not keen on increasing the country’s military spending as he remarked at the...
Headlines
fbtw
No surge in COVID-19 admissions after holidays

No surge in COVID-19 admissions after holidays

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Contrary to previous projections, no surge in COVID-19 hospital admissions was reported during or even after the Yuletide...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with