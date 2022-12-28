^

Headlines

DFA working to bring home 'up to 100' trafficking victims from Southeast Asia

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
December 28, 2022 | 2:30pm
DFA working to bring home 'up to 100' trafficking victims from Southeast Asia
This November 29, 2022 photo shows OFWs rescued from Myanmar testifying at a Senate hearing about abuse they received after being recruited by fake job ads.
Sen. Risa Hontiveros Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 3:05 p.m.) — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is working on the repatriation of Filipinos who fell victim to illegal trafficking schemes and who are now in countries across Southeast Asia.

The Philippines has for decades been sending workers abroad. Migrant labor has led to higher pay and billions of pesos a year in remittances but has also exposed overseas Filipinos to the risk of abuse and unregulated recruitment.

"These are Filipino workers who were promised jobs as data encoders but when they got there, they ended up working for POGOs, or have been converted to illegal scammers," Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo Jose de Vega, who handles migrant workers affairs, said in Filipino during a briefing on state television on Wednesday.

"The others would end up getting physically abused if they cannot get a client so we have a few of those, more than a hundred, across different countries in Southeast Asia."

De Vega later clarified that they are looking to bring home close to 100 overseas Filipinos who fell victim to a scam by Chinese operators in Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar.

However, he said that not all of the workers want to come home.

"Some are not subjected to abuse if they meet their quota. Some [may be staying] out of fear," de Vega told Philstar.com in a WhatsApp message.

"We are doing what we can, including reaching out to foreign governments and [the] International Organization for Migration for assistance."

De Vega urged Filipinos seeking jobs abroad to properly process their employment through the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

The DFA has rescued 12 Filipino OFWs who were promised work either as customer service representatives or as data encoders in Thailand but ended up being forced to work to fool people into investing in crypto scams. Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who bared the scam at the Senate, said the victims were recruited over Facebook.

READ: Hontiveros bares fake job ads, trafficking of Pinoys to Myanmar for crypto scam

The Department of Migrant Workers previously said it is also investigating to see if similar operations are being conducted in Cambodia and Laos. 

As of November this year, the DFA has helped 7,880 overseas Filipinos fly back home. Over half of the repatriates are from the Middle East, with 942 of them flown home from Kuwait.

De Vega said some of their repatriates were brought home due to the political situation in the countries they were based in, such as the 70 from Sri Lanka. 

"Not all Filipinos repatriated are brought home due to an emergency," he said. "Some Filipinos run away from their employers, forfeitting their employment, so the embassies or officers need to facilitate their exit permit and sometimes, the department would pay for expenses, including their repatriation flight."

READ: 7,880 distressed OFWs repatriated this year – Palace

The DFA has an Assistance to Nationals Fund, which the department uses to finance documents or services given to Filipinos overseas such as obtaining the exit permit or by shouldering penalties. – with reports from Franco Luna

--

 

Editor's note: An earlier report with the headline 'DFA working to bring home hundreds of trafficking victims from Southeast Asia' has been revised to reflect a clarification by the Department of Foreign Affairs

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

HUMAN TRAFFICKING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NDRRMC: Death toll from Christmas season floods now at 25

NDRRMC: Death toll from Christmas season floods now at 25

8 hours ago
In its 6 a.m. bulletin, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Managing Council said that 25 were now confirmed dead after...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos appoints former STAR reporter Edu Punay as DSWD OIC

Marcos appoints former STAR reporter Edu Punay as DSWD OIC

23 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed former STAR reporter Edu Punay to temporarily head the Department of Social Welfare...
Headlines
fbtw
As expected, problems plague first hours of SIM registration

As expected, problems plague first hours of SIM registration

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The first few hours of SIM registration did not go smoothly as registration portals of the two largest telecommunications...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 won&rsquo;t stop trip to China

COVID-19 won’t stop trip to China

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
With barely a week left before President Marcos’ state visit to China where COVID-19 cases are surging, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

Hitches expected in first weeks of SIM card registration

By Xave Gregorio | 2 days ago
The Department of Information and Communications Technology said problems may occur in the first two weeks of SIM registration,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

'Selfie verification a possible privacy violation, not part of SIM registration law'

7 hours ago
"The registration requirements under the SIM registration law and its implementing rules and regulations is clear. And it...
Headlines
fbtw
Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

Globe SIM registration site up after outage due to 'potential minor vulnerabilities'

By Xave Gregorio | 7 hours ago
Globe said the “potential minor vulnerabilities” may expose their customers’ data to “serious th...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH logs 25 fireworks-related injuries

DOH logs 25 fireworks-related injuries

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
A total of 25 cases of fireworks-related injuries has been recorded, the Department of Health reported.
Headlines
fbtw
3.1 million Filipinos vaccinated vs COVID-19 since July

3.1 million Filipinos vaccinated vs COVID-19 since July

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
More than three million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the past six months, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbtw
DPWH completes 75 kilometers of farm-to-market roads

DPWH completes 75 kilometers of farm-to-market roads

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
75 kilometers of farm-to-markets roads have been completed by the Department of Public Works and Highways in the second half...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with