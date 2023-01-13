Recent weather disturbances leave 17 people dead

This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents wading through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.

MANILA, Philippines — The recent weather disturbances that triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the Philippines left 17 people dead and affected half a million people, the Office of Civil Defense reported Friday.

Bicol region logged the most number of deaths with five. Four deaths were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao, three in Eastern Visayas, and one in Davao region.

Two people remained missing, while seven people were injured.

Since January 2, a number of low pressure areas, the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan have been bringing rain to large swaths of the country.

According to the OCD, 523,991 people were affected by the recent weather disturbances. Over 71,442 were forced to flee their homes.

The cost of damage to infrastructure reached P165.7 million, while damage to agriculture was pegged at 252.6 million.

The municipalities of Tubod in Lanao del Norte, Dolores in Eastern Samar, San Miguel in Leyte and Gandara and Basey in Samar declared a state of calamity.

Assistance amounting to P30.9 million was provided to affected communities, the OCD also said.

PAGASA said on Friday that the low pressure area off Mindanao will continue dumping rain to most parts of the country until the weekend.