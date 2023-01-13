^

Headlines

Recent weather disturbances leave 17 people dead

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
January 13, 2023 | 9:53am
Recent weather disturbances leave 17 people dead
This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents wading through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.
Handout / Mayor Benjamin Ver / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The recent weather disturbances that triggered floods and landslides in various parts of the Philippines left 17 people dead and affected half a million people, the Office of Civil Defense reported Friday.

Bicol region logged the most number of deaths with five. Four deaths were reported in Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao, three in Eastern Visayas, and one in Davao region.

Two people remained missing, while seven people were injured.

Since January 2, a number of low pressure areas, the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan have been bringing rain to large swaths of the country.

According to the OCD, 523,991 people were affected by the recent weather disturbances. Over 71,442 were forced to flee their homes.

The cost of damage to infrastructure reached P165.7 million, while damage to agriculture was pegged at 252.6 million.

The municipalities of Tubod in Lanao del Norte, Dolores in Eastern Samar, San Miguel in Leyte and Gandara and Basey in Samar declared a state of calamity.

Assistance amounting to P30.9 million was provided to affected communities, the OCD also said.

PAGASA said on Friday that the low pressure area off Mindanao will continue dumping rain to most parts of the country until the weekend. 

LOW PRESSURE AREA

NORTHEAST MONSOON

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'We don't appreciate it': DFA cries foul at Ukraine envoy baring phone call request

'We don't appreciate it': DFA cries foul at Ukraine envoy baring phone call request

16 hours ago
According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Malaysia, the request was made months ago after the elections.
Headlines
fbtw
OGCC wins PCSO&rsquo;s P32 billion arbitration case

OGCC wins PCSO’s P32 billion arbitration case

10 hours ago
The Office of the Government Corporate Counsel has won in an arbitration case involving the 2009 contractual joint venture...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara appoints Densing as DepEd infrastructure program chief

Sara appoints Densing as DepEd infrastructure program chief

By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte has tapped her chief of staff in the Department of Education to take charge...
Headlines
fbtw
Rising egg prices, shortage beset Pinoys

Rising egg prices, shortage beset Pinoys

By Danessa Rivera | 10 hours ago
Apart from sugar and onions, Filipinos are facing supply shortage as well as rising prices of eggs, which used to be one of...
Headlines
fbtw

US Navy ship named after Fil-Am navyman

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The United States Navy has celebrated the naming of its latest guided-missile ship USS Telesforo Trinidad in honor of a Filipino.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SWS poll: More Filipino families felt poor as inflation quickened

SWS poll: More Filipino families felt poor as inflation quickened

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Filipino families who called themselves poor rose slightly to 12.9 million in December 2022, according to a Social Weather...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 hour ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Some leaked PNP memos may be fake&rsquo;

‘Some leaked PNP memos may be fake’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 10 hours ago
Some of the memoranda from police units that warn of unrest in the Armed Forces of the Philippines could be fake, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
P1.3 billion allotted for free rides

P1.3 billion allotted for free rides

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 10 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management has earmarked P1.3 billion to cover the government’s service contracting program,...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI aims to release new SRPs this month

DTI aims to release new SRPs this month

By Catherine Talavera | 10 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry aims to release suggested retail prices for basic necessities and prime commodities...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with