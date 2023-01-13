Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

This handout photo taken and released on January 10, 2023 from Jipapad Public Information Office shows a resident riding on a wooden boat as he paddles past submerged school buildings, due to floodings brought about by heavy rains in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province, South of Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Surigao del Sur will continue stirring rains over large swaths of the Philippines until the weekend, state meteorologists said Friday.

The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur. PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja said the weather disturbance is “almost stationary.”

Residents of Visayas, Central Visays, Negros Occidental, Albay, Masbate, Sorsogon and Catanduanes will experience widespread rain showers and thunderstorms today due to the LPA.

The weather system will also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, MIMAROPA, the rest of Western Visayas, the rest of Bicol region and Quezon province.

The rest of Mindanao will have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the LPA or localized thunderstorms.

Floods or landslides may occur due to the heavy rain triggered by the LPA.

Estareja also said the shear line — the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge — will enhance rainfall. Its effect may persist until Monday or when the LPA dissipates.

Meanwhile, rain from the northeast monsoon or amihan will affect Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the rest of Calabarzon and Aurora.

Those living in Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region and the rest of Central Luzon will experience light rain due to the northeast monsoon.

Seventeen people have been killed by the recent weather disturbances that affected the Philippines since the start of the year, the Office of Civil Defense reported. — Gaea Katreena Cabico