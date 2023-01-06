^

Rainy Friday in most parts of Philippines due to shear line, amihan

MANILA, Philippines — The shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan are dumping rain over most of the Philippines on Friday, state meteorologists said.

The shear line — or the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge — will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol region, MIMAROPA, Visayas, Caraga and Quezon province.

PAGASA warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rain.

Residents of southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from the impacts of the Christmas day floods caused by heavy rain from the shear line. Over 680,000 people have been affected and 52 individuals have died.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will trigger rain in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Calabarzon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

Flash floods or landslides from moderate to, at times, heavy rain are also possible.

The rest of Luzon will have light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Localized thunderstorms will affect the rest of Mindanao, and bring isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

